A Nigerian lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In her post, she remembered an encounter she had with him when they were both in 100 level and why she wouldn't mourn him

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian lady, Jennifer George, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A lady shares an encounter with Alexx Ekubo in university and says she won't mourn him. Photo: Jessica George

Source: Facebook

Though it was widely reported that the actor had died of liver cancer, his family recently cleared the air, stating that it was metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo’s ex-coursemate shares encounter with him

On her Facebook page, she shared what happened when they attended a class in 100 level at the faculty of law, University of Calabar.

Her Facebook post read:

“No Alex… it shouldn’t have been you. Back at Faculty of Law, UNICAL, you were one of the gentlest and most easy-going souls anyone could meet. Jovial, warm, full of life. I still remember that elective class in 100 level when I couldn’t find a seat because everywhere was filled up. You jokingly offered to carry me on your laps and we all laughed about it. Funny enough, when my legs became tired from standing too long, I eventually took the offer.

"Life later took you on a different path away from law, but you still carved a remarkable name for yourself. The first time I saw you on screen, I felt genuinely proud. Proud that you found your place. Proud that you dared to become more.

"Your life reminds us that purpose is not measured by length of years but by depth of impact. Jesus lived only 33 years, yet the world still speaks of Him centuries later. Truly, it is not how long, but how well and how far.

"Every time you appeared on our screens, you made us proud. You brought laughter, entertainment, joy, and light to many homes. You lived fully, loved deeply, and fought bravely. So no, I do not mourn you… I celebrate you. I celebrate a young man who fulfilled purpose, touched lives, and left footprints that cannot be erased.

"You were indeed a warrior. Rest well, dear brother."

Alexx Ekubo’s ex-coursemate shares encounter with him in 100 level. Photo: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng