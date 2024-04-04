Eniola Ajao's movie, 'Beast of Two Worlds' has made a new record at the box office five days after it hit the cinema

The movie hit the film house in March and it was first sold out before it made another record as fans have been going to watch it

Her colleagues and friends took to the comment section to congratulate her and wished her more wins in the coming days

Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, is mailing to the bank amid the controversy surrounding the best-dressed female at her movie premiere 'Beast of Two Worlds'.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had a lovely premiere of the film which was attended by her colleagues, however, it was greeted with criticism after crossdresser, Bobrisky, won the best-dressed female at the event.

In a new development, Filmhouse Entertainment, the cinema house showing the movie has announced that the film has raked in all of N101.2 million within five days.

The company also noted that the movie was showing nationwide.

Eniola Ajao makes N101.2m on new movie in five days. Photo credit @enioalajao

Source: Instagram

This came amid a report and confirmation that Bobrisky, the controversial best-dressed female at the movie premiere was arrested for Naira abuse and mutilation.

Recall that Bobrisky had taunted Papaya's Ex with money and his cheque after the movie premiere. A video that made the rounds also showed how the two lavished naira notes at the venue of the event.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the film house about Eniola Ajao's movie. Here are some of the comments below:

@chef_ola_123:

"Wow kpk and I never watch am o are you thinking what I'm thinking this is another tribe of Judah in cinema is going to 1billion geng."

@slayritefashion_:

"Really happy for her."

@didi__of__abuja:

"Worth it. The movie is."

@ademola_olamilekan_jamiu:

"Alhamdulilahi."

@jesusbabe82:

"Congratulations.'

@mhizbrief_:

"Wow, Congratulations ma."

@xtyprimeworld:

"Congratulations."

@_prettytiti:

"We go again this weekend."

@hyrishtheebigdeal:

"Logan ti O de."

@lil.rmiles:

"Wow ."

Eniola Ajao's movie sold out

Legit.ng has reported that Ajao's movie, 'Beasts of Two Worlds' hit the cinema on March 29th of March.

One of her colleagues, Odunlade Adekola who had been giving her so much support since she produced the film shared the screenshot from the movie house to show that it was sold out.

The actress also apologized for the controversy the movie generated after it was launched.

Source: Legit.ng