Nigerian actress Laide Bakare has continued to throw shade at her colleague, Eniola Badmus, on social media

Hours after videos of their almost physical fight at an event went viral, Laide Bakare went online to taunt Badmus

This move from Laide Bakare drew a reaction from several netizens, including Nollywood star, Opeyemi Aiyeola

Nigerian actress Laide Bakare continued to fire shots at Eniola Badmus on social media after their recent altercation.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported on how Laide Bakare confronted Eniola Badmus at the Owambe Thieves premiere, which took place on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

In the video which made the rounds, Laide Bakare was seen pushing Eniola Badmus after she was allegedly heard saying that they should not be captured together on video because they weren’t friends.

Opeyemi Aiyeola, others react as Laide Bakare shades Eniola Badmus. Photos: @laidebakare, @eniola_badmus, @opeyemi_aiyeola1

Shortly after news of their physical altercation at the event went viral, Laide Bakare took to her Instagram page to continue to blast her colleague with subliminal messages.

Bakare posted lovely photos of herself and what she wore to the premiere, and she accompanied it with a caption where she addressed Eniola Badmus’ cosmetic surgery.

According to Bakare, she is even prettier than Eniola Badmus, who did a gastric bypass to lose weight. In her words:

“Even person we do surgery self no near this beauty 1/💯🤪😃 Oni Gastric bypass isonu 🤣.”

See the post below:

Opeyemi Aiyeola reacts as Laide Bakare shades Eniola Badmus

Laide Bakare’s new photos and her shade directed at Eniola Badmus drew the attention of many netizens, including actress Opeyemi Aiyeola.

Aiyeola reacted to Laide Bakare’s post by dropping a like on it. This is coming shortly after Aiyeola tackled Eniola Badmus on Instagram and accused her of bodyshaming her over her hair loss.

See screenshot of Opeyemi Aiyeola’s reaction:

Screenshot of Opeyemi Aiyeola's reaction to Laide Bakare's post about Eniola Badmus. Photo: @laidebakare

Netizens react as Laide Bakare shades Eniola Badmus

Other social media users also dropped their hot takes after Laide Bakare fired shots at Eniola Badmus. Many of them were not pleased and they have their reasons:

__jummieofficial2 said:

“This caption no necessary sha.”

Rahmah_of_allah20 wrote:

“That caption is top😂😂😂😂.”

Bissyblings said:

“You just lost a fan and follower!!! Very disgusting behaviour!!! Shameee.”

Khanyeen_ wrote:

“After your editing too ma’am? Body shaming people , okay 👍.”

Zeecontinental said:

“So she did surgery , she is not the first either will she be the last. Your local and classless behavior can't change going to someone party and acting like a witch. You for sit for house. With all the money and travelling you have done in your life you still didn't teach yourself class.”

Lola_kesey3 said:

“@laidebakare I don’t know you or Eniola B, however watching the video…why did you touch and push Eniola? This is a physical abuse, and I believe you are educated and exposed. Please, I don’t care what the issue btw the two of you is. This is very immature. I respect Eniola more for not retaliating. How do you dare touch and push her? Not at all. It’s a no no for me. The behaviour is so bad. What are you teaching your children? To be physically abusive towards others. No! Common now. If Portable does I guess it is expected. I rate you higher than that. There is no justification for it. And your abuse is even evidence-based…live event. It is so sad how some of you guys behave in Nigeria. I personally respect beauty and brain. For this, I respect Eniola’s attitude towards the situation. I can’t imagine one person pushing me like you did to Eniola.”

Italo_of_lagos said:

“Who tell u say u fine 😂 @eniola_badmus get mouth pass u and fine pass u🙌 u no get level for industry 😢.”

Mhiz_adaora wrote:

“U dey use person health abuse lol ….u no get better punchline?”

Emperor_olatunde said:

“Every Eniola Ajao movie premiere na gbasgbos dey later end am😂😂😂even Bobrisky never heal from his wound since last year 😂.”

Ebutecastle said:

“@laidebakare giving Eniola wotowoto ajeh. I think she deserves, have had first experience with Eniola before in London…. So rude olohun.”

