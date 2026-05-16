Ooni of Ife confessed to feeling deeply shy and awkward about managing a large household of multiple spouses under one palace roof

In a humorous twist of fate, the traditional ruler revealed that he used to heavily criticize and mock individuals who practiced polygamy

The king hinted that his sudden transition into a large marital circle is bound to a secret reason he chooses to keep hidden from the public

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has opened up about the emotional realities of having multiple wives.

In a now-viral video circulating across social media platforms, the respected monarch spoke about how his views on polygamy changed over time, admitting that he once mocked men who married many women.

According to the royal father, life has a way of placing people in situations they once judged from afar.

Ooni of Ife confesses to feeling shy and awkward about managing a large household of multiple spouses under one palace roof. Photos: Ooni of Ife.

Source: Instagram

“I am always shy with the numerous wives I have because when I was younger, I used to abuse people with many wives and wonder how they cope, but see me doing same today,” he said.

Although the monarch did not fully explain why he embraced polygamy, he hinted that there were deeper reasons connected to his position and responsibilities as the custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition.

According to him, there are certain things he may never openly discuss with the public.

However, during previous public appearances, the monarch had explained that some of his marital decisions were tied to the traditional heritage and demands attached to the throne of Ile Ife.

The Ooni’s royal household expanded significantly in 2022 after he married six queens within roughly three months.

The queens include Mariam Anako, Elizabeth Akinmuda, Tobiloba Phillips, Ashley Adegoke, Ronke Ademiluyi, and Temitope Adesegun.

Ooni of Ife, wife welcome twins

Meanwhile, Ooni of Ife announced the birth of twin princes with his wife, Olori Mariam Ajibola.

The traditional ruler shared the exciting development in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Friday, May 15.

In his message, the monarch thanked God for what he described as another season of abundant blessings in the royal household.

The statement read: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram. “To God be all the glory and adoration for His wondrous works and abundant blessings once again. Warmest congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and to Olori Mariam Ajibola on the joyous arrival of twin princes to the royal throne of Oduduwa today. We give thanks to Almighty God as both mother and children are in good health.”

Watch the video here:

Ooni bonds with his first son

Legit.ng also reported that Ooni of Ife and his first son made waves online over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who was delighted to be with his son, stood as the young prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment was when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to bid goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted he wanted to stay with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng