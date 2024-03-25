The premiere of Beast Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju), a movie by Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao saw many celebrities in attendance

Iyabo Ojo, Denrele Edun, and Femi Adebayo Salami, among others, turned up in statement-making outfits

They all combined their outfits with lovely accessories, giving them a glamorous look

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Eniola Ajao held the premiere of her movie Beast Of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) on Sunday, March 24, and it saw her colleagues honouring the occasion in colourful attire.

Nigerian celebrities rocked classy outfits to Eniola Ajao's movie premiere.

The host, Eniola, made her entrance on a cart, wearing an extravagant outfit that gave her the look of a beast.

For her second attire, she wore a black and yellow ball gown with yellow horns on her head. Her face was painted to fit the appearance she wanted to showcase.

Her colleague Femi Adebayo looked gorgeous in a simple traditional outfit which,h he combined with a black cap. He wore dark glasses to complement his look.

As expected, he shared banters with those around him as he joined to celebrate Eniola's movie.

Famous Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was also present at the occasion to add some flavour to it with her glamorous outfit.

She adorned a green attire of two shades, which flowed on the ground as she walked.

Iyabo combined it with stylish Afro hair, which gave her a daunting look. The mother of two had her usual beautiful smile as she granted interviews at the event.

Controversial socialite Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrisky, who wore a black dress, won the Best Dressed Female at the event. He was given a cash prize of N1 million for his award.

He combined his outfit with long black nails, which he flaunted at intervals.

Ace Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke turned up in a yellow blouse and blue and yellow aso-oke wrapper. She also tied a 'gele' of the same material with her wrapper and complemented her outfit with red coral beads on her neck, wrists, and ears.

Media personality Denrele Edun wore a multi-coloured traditional outfit, which he combined with a cap and red coral beads on his neck. He held a stylish black walking stick, which he raised as he danced at the occasion.

Other entertainers who graced the occasion in lovely outfits were Odunlade Adekola, Gabriel Afolayan, and Gbenga Adeyinka, among others.

Reactions to Eniola's premiere outfit

Several social media users have reacted to the outfits worn by the guests at the movie premiere. See some of the comments on Eniola Ajao's outfit below:

@ristame2017:

"Na Tiannah make this dress. I am sure."

@donnafairlady:

"God bless the movie and increase it for her in Jesus' name."

@janiecakes_chops:

"What's the name of her outfit?"

@smega_r0se:

"Wahalar."

@heywhysbeautypalace:

"This is fire."

