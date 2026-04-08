CBN introduces new BVN guidelines effective May 1, 2026, targeting fraud and enhancing identity protection

Account holders can change their BVN-linked phone number only once in their lifetime to prevent SIM-swap fraud

New rules include transaction caps and one-device access for banking apps to bolster account security

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to roll out a new set of Bank Verification Number (BVN) guidelines from May 1, 2026, in a decisive move to curb fraud, strengthen identity protection, and safeguard Nigeria’s financial system.

The updated framework introduces tighter controls on phone number changes, device usage, and transaction limits, signalling a major shift in how Nigerians access and secure their bank accounts.

Olayemi Cardoso-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rolls out sweeping BVN rules. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Here are five key rules every account holder must understand before the deadline.

1. One-time phone number change

Under the new rules, customers can now change the phone number linked to their BVN only once in their lifetime.

The policy targets rising cases of SIM-swap fraud, where criminals take over phone numbers to gain access to bank accounts. Customers are therefore advised to link their BVN to a secure, long-term phone number—preferably one already tied to their National Identification Number (NIN).

2. BVN registration is now strictly 18+

The CBN has set 18 years as the minimum age for BVN enrollment.

This means minors will no longer be allowed to hold independent BVNs. Instead, parents and guardians must rely on structured banking products designed for children to manage funds on their behalf.

The move is aimed at tightening identity verification and reducing misuse of financial identities.

3. 24-hour fraud watchlist window

Banks are now required to place any BVN linked to suspicious activity on a temporary 24-hour watchlist.

During this period, affected accounts may be restricted or frozen while the bank contacts the customer for verification. The short-term freeze is designed to prevent fraudulent transactions from moving funds beyond recovery.

4. One device per banking app

In another major shift, mobile banking apps will now be restricted to one device at a time.

Logging into your banking app on a new device will automatically deactivate access on the previous one and trigger additional authentication checks.

This step is intended to block fraudsters from accessing accounts across multiple devices using stolen login details.

5. ₦20,000 transaction cap on new devices

Customers activating their banking apps on a new device will face a temporary transaction limit of ₦20,000 within the first 24 hours.

This restriction acts as a safety buffer, ensuring that even if an account is compromised during setup, the amount that can be moved is significantly limited.

What you should do before May 1

With the new rules set to take effect soon, customers are urged to take proactive steps to avoid disruptions:

Confirm your BVN-linked phone number: Ensure it is active, secure, and permanently yours.

Update details early: If you must change your number, do so before the deadline to avoid being locked into the one-time limit.

Secure your devices: Be prepared for stricter login processes when switching phones or reinstalling banking apps.

A shift toward safer banking

The CBN’s latest BVN reforms reflect growing concerns over digital fraud and identity theft in Nigeria’s banking sector.

While the new measures may introduce short-term inconvenience, they are expected to significantly improve account security and restore confidence in digital banking systems.

Nigerians to face new BVN rules from CBN by May 1, 2026. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

For millions of Nigerians, the message is clear: act now, or risk being caught off guard when the new rules take effect.

Fraud: CBN directs banks to monitor BVNs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CBN has issued a fresh directive to banks and financial institutions to closely monitor Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) connected to suspected fraudulent activities.

Under the new rule, financial institutions must establish and maintain a temporary watchlist for BVNs linked to suspicious transactions reported within the banking system. The directive will take effect from May 1, 2026.

The move is part of the apex bank’s broader effort to strengthen financial system security and clamp down on rising cases of electronic fraud in Nigeria’s banking sector.

Source: Legit.ng