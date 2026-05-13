Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy Acholonu, has been dragged by fans over the actor’s untimely death, as many questioned why she did not post about him

The actor and his ex-lover parted ways a few years ago in a messy breakup, during which several private details became public

Their actions sparked mixed reactions online, with many people condemning those attacking Fancy

Fancy Acholonu, the ex-lover of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has faced backlash from fans following the actor’s sudden death.

The actor reportedly passed away after battling a kidney-related ailment, throwing the movie industry into mourning.

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo's fans storm actor’s ex-fiancée’s page to drag her. Photo credit@fancyacholonu/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

A few years ago, Ekubo and Acholonu were engaged and had even planned for their wedding before she called off the engagement.

After facing criticism online, she later opened up about aspects of their personal life, leading to further backlash against the actor.

Days before Ekubo’s death, Fancy had shared a post promoting one of her skincare products and announced plans for a giveaway. Although the post was made before news of the actor’s death surfaced, some fans flooded her comment section with criticism.

Alexx Ekubo's ex-fiancée’ trends after his demise. Photo credit@fancyacholonu

Source: Instagram

Fans drag Fancy Acholonu over post

Reacting online, many blamed her for what happened to the actor and alleged that she contributed to the health challenges he faced.

Some pointed out that they broke up in 2021 and claimed that he began battling the illness years later.

Others questioned why Fancy Acholonu had not publicly mourned him or shared a tribute about his passing. Some also asked whether the former couple had reconciled despite no longer being together.

Here is one of her Instagram posts below:

What fans said about Fancy Acholonu

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@precyhudson commented:

"She killed!!! She killed!!! She killed him with cancer???? Nawa o."

@mel_david2 wrote:

"Since u broke up, Alex was never the same again. He stopped acting . You damaged him psychologically, and that alone can trigger illness."

@ buddizie wrote:

"Alex is dead, Fancy. I hope you made peace with him? Life is fickle. My condolences to you, dear."

@christoberyl shared:

"You came to my mind the moment I heard the news. Accept my condolence fancy🫂. I feel you both later had a cordial friendship behind social media."

@bundlebybun stated:

"Fancy I came to tell you the guy you set up for drags in 2023 is now gone n before 2024, he was already battling with cancer."

@chikagraceiky reacted:

"If you have to post this, you should know that it's not the right time to do so, his ex, but you guys had something. Some people had never met Alex all their lives, but yet all are hurting ND shattered, but you are here to show us this great, Alex. I pray you rest well."

Veekee James dragged over post about baby

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James had been called out after announcing the birth of her baby, while many people are mourning the death of Alexx Ekubo.

The fashion designer welcomed her baby on May 2 but kept the news private before announcing it a few days after Ekubo’s demise.

She was dragged for her action, while others defended her.

Source: Legit.ng