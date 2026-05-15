A female MC and voice-over artist has shared her thoughts on the saga involving veteran TV host Frank Edoho and his second ex-wife, Sandra Onyenucheya

A few days ago, Edoho shared a post on Instagram announcing that his marriage to Sandra had ended and that they were already in court for divorce proceedings

According to the female MC, who posted her findings after checking Edoho's Instagram page, malice is not a justification to cheat on one's partner

Nwada Kindness, a female MC and voice-over artist, has reacted to the online drama involving Frank Edoho, a man she looks up to, and his estranged second wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, who made a fiery post accusing her ex-hubby of cheating and being a deadbeat.

Kindness noted that she randomly checked Edoho's Instagram page and realised he follows her, despite the fact that she is not following him.

Nwada Kindness reacted to Frank Edoho's failed marriage saga. Photo Credit: Nwada Kindness, Instagram/@frankedoho

Source: Facebook

Kindness attached a screenshot of Edoho's Instagram page to back up her claim, as she shared her thoughts on his failed marriage saga.

While faulting Edoho for his position on keeping malice with his partner, she noted that it is not a justification for one's partner to cheat.

Edoho's ex-wife had, however, denied the infidelity allegation and accused him of being a deadbeat and sleeping with different women.

Legit.ng learnt that Edoho married Sandra in a traditional ceremony on December 18, 2013, in Arochukwu, Abia State

Kindness' Facebook post on May 14 read:

"I made a video about Frank Edoho’s situation.

"It's no longer news that his estranged wife cheated on him with a Nigerian musician.

"I just randomly checked his Instagram page and realized he follows me, but I'm not even following him.

"Frank is a man I look up to, he's a seasoned Master of Ceremony and an all-around host.

"It's so sad his ex-wife continued to cheat even after he forgave her.

"But again, instead of keeping malice with your partner, talk things through, malice gives room for emotional detachment and that's where it could get messy.

"This is not to justify any partner cheating on their spouse.

"It is well."

Nwada Kindness comments on Frank Edoho's failed marriage saga that is trending online. Photo Credit: Nwada Kindness, Instagram/@frankedoho

Source: Facebook

See the corporate MC's Facebook post below:

Frank Edoho: Reactions trail TV host's saga

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the corporate MC's Facebook post below:

Chinedu Eneh said:

"Please, Auntie Nwada, is it true dat Chike truly slept with Frank Edoho's wife?"

M Daniel Freeman said:

"Forgiving a cheating wife, that story never ended well shaa."

Jesus M Hope said:

"Shey him eyes don finally see with his chronic malice can do."

Oge Okafor said:

"Woo to the king of malice. He got what he deserved..... forgiveness indeed.

"She didn't allow him to manipulate her with forgiveness..."

Frank Edoho's first wife breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Frank Edoho's first wife had broken her silence amid the collapse of his second marriage.

The actress and broadcaster recently responded to a comment from a social media user who referenced Frank’s troubled second marriage to Sandra, and her reaction has since got many people talking. This is amid the growing controversy surrounding Frank’s public declaration that he would never commit to any woman again following the reported collapse of his second marriage.

Nigerians had flooded Katherine’s comment section with remarks suggesting she had finally gotten “justice” after her split from the veteran TV host years ago. Earlier, Frank’s estranged second wife, Sandra, made serious allegations against him. Sandra had accused the TV personality of allegedly maintaining relationships with multiple women during their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng