The World Bank limited comments on its Instagram page after a surge of Nigerians protested against fresh borrowing

The Federal Government of Nigeria requested a new $1.25 billion loan to support economic reforms and budget deficits

A social media user urged citizens to take an alternative action instead of flooding the online space to air their grievances

A Nigerian man, @timmyisagod, has taken to social media to react to reports that the World Bank restricted comments on its Instagram page.

The restriction followed a massive influx of Nigerians who stormed the platform to protest further loans being granted to the Federal Government.

A Nigerian man reacts to World bank restricting comments on their IG page. Photo credit: @timmyisagod/X

Source: UGC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government made a fresh request to borrow $1.25 billion (approximately N1.7 trillion). This move comes as Nigeria’s public debt hit N159.27 trillion at the end of 2025, sparking fears among citizens about the burden on future generations.

Nigerian man comments on loan protest

Reacting to the news of the restricted comments section, @timmyisagod suggested that Nigerians were focusing their energy on the wrong platform. He argued that digital protests might not be as effective as physical action.

According to him, the right action would be a peaceful protest on the streets against the actions of the Federal Government.

In his words:

"Commenting on Instagram instead of taking to the streets."

The user implied that for real change to occur, Nigerians should set their priorities straight and organise physical protests rather than relying on social media engagement.

See his X post below:

Federal Government defends borrowing

Despite the outcry, the Federal Government has continued to defend the necessity of these loans. Officials state that the funds are required to finance budget deficits, stimulate growth, and support ongoing economic reforms.

Experts react to Federal Government loan request

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some experts have aired their concerns following a trend that many Nigerians begged the World Bank not to approve the Federal Government's new $1.2bn loan request.

Source: Legit.ng