FG $1.25Bn Loan Bid: Nigerian Man Reacts to World Bank’s Action, Shares Better Options for Nigerians
- The World Bank limited comments on its Instagram page after a surge of Nigerians protested against fresh borrowing
- The Federal Government of Nigeria requested a new $1.25 billion loan to support economic reforms and budget deficits
- A social media user urged citizens to take an alternative action instead of flooding the online space to air their grievances
A Nigerian man, @timmyisagod, has taken to social media to react to reports that the World Bank restricted comments on its Instagram page.
The restriction followed a massive influx of Nigerians who stormed the platform to protest further loans being granted to the Federal Government.
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government made a fresh request to borrow $1.25 billion (approximately N1.7 trillion). This move comes as Nigeria’s public debt hit N159.27 trillion at the end of 2025, sparking fears among citizens about the burden on future generations.
Nigerian man comments on loan protest
Reacting to the news of the restricted comments section, @timmyisagod suggested that Nigerians were focusing their energy on the wrong platform. He argued that digital protests might not be as effective as physical action.
According to him, the right action would be a peaceful protest on the streets against the actions of the Federal Government.
In his words:
"Commenting on Instagram instead of taking to the streets."
The user implied that for real change to occur, Nigerians should set their priorities straight and organise physical protests rather than relying on social media engagement.
See his X post below:
Federal Government defends borrowing
Despite the outcry, the Federal Government has continued to defend the necessity of these loans. Officials state that the funds are required to finance budget deficits, stimulate growth, and support ongoing economic reforms.
Experts react to Federal Government loan request
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some experts have aired their concerns following a trend that many Nigerians begged the World Bank not to approve the Federal Government's new $1.2bn loan request.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng