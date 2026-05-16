A former Olympique Marseille player has labelled Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen as the best African player

Osimhen inspired Galatasaray to win their fourth consecutive Super Lig title, and his second league title in two years

The former Napoli striker scored four goals and two assists at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Nigerian sports journalist Amaechi Agbo claimed that Victor Osimhen has proved his capacity in three different leagues

Former French international Ronald Zubar believes Victor Osimhen is currently the best player in Africa.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray before completing a permanent move at the start of the 2025/26 campaign in a deal worth a record €75 million.

The Nigerian striker previously helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in more than three decades during the 2022/23 season.

Ex-Olympique Marseille star Ronald Zubar labels Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen the best player in Africa. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Since joining Galatasaray, Osimhen has enjoyed tremendous success, winning both the Super Lig and Super Cup while scoring 37 goals and registering eight assists.

The 27-year-old also impressed in his second season at the club, scoring 22 goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances despite missing matches through injury and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, per Sofascores.

Why Osimhen is Africa’s best player – Zubar

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ronald Zubar described Victor Osimhen as one of the most feared strikers in Europe.

According to Bookmaker Ratings, the 40-year-old praised Osimhen’s winning mentality and leadership qualities, noting that the striker constantly tries to inspire and motivate his teammates during and after matches.

Zubar also admitted that he admires the playing style of the former Napoli forward. He said:

"I watched the Africa Cup of Nations and I like Osimhen, the Nigerian striker. I like his fighting spirit, the winning mentality he has in him and how he tries to bring every member of his team with him."

The former New York Red Bulls defender applauded acknowledged the performance of the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zubar said Nigeria gave their best during the continental tournament and wished the Super Eagles team under coach eric Chelle lifted the title. He said:

"I really wish Nigeria had won AFCON because they deserved it. From the goalkeeper to the strikers, they have the best players in Africa, and I enjoyed their games at AFCON."

Ex-Olympique Marseille star Ronald Zubar explains why Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is Africa’s best player. Photo by: Jamie McDonald and Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen is unstoppable - Agbo

Nigerian sports journalist Amaechi Agbo has described Victor Osimhen as an unstoppable player.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Agbo said the Nigerian striker has dominated football in France, Italy and Turkey within the space of six years.

He added that Osimhen no longer has anything to prove to anyone following his impressive achievements across Europe. He said:

"Victor Osimhen is loved by the Galatasaray fans and he has a huge followership in Nigeria. Osimhen is currently unstoppable and at the pack of his career.

"Any team Osimhen joined they are going to get the best from him because he is more of a team player and wants the success of the club."

Mourinho wants Osimhen at Madrid

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Mourinho told Real Madrid to sign Victor Osimhen as part of his conditions to return to the Spanish club.

Osimhen had long been an admirer of the Super Eagles forward, but they have not worked together; they have been opponents in Italy and Turkey.

Source: Legit.ng