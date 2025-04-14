Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was one of the celebrity guests who stormed actress Eniola Ajao’s Owambe Thieves premiere

However, the screen queen was captured on video as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction, which exposed her body partially

The actress’ wardrobe malfunction drew the attention of onlookers at the event and netizens on social media as the clip trended

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Eniola Ajao’s Owambe Thieves movie premiere.

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, many movie stars, influencers, and other top celebrities gathered at Eniola Ajao’s movie premiere for her film.

It was even said that popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky would return to Nigeria for the premiere.

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe's wardrobe malfunction at a movie premiere exposes her body partially. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

To fit with the theme of the premiere, the guests rocked lovely traditional outfits while trying to outdo each other with their unique styles.

Mercy Aigbe was one of the guests present, and she looked gorgeous in her dress made from the chosen Ankara fabric for the day.

The Nollywood star and fashionista, who trended after she secured her phones inside her clothes at the premiere, had a lot of pink flowery details on the dress’ bodice and sleeves, and she complemented it with a baby pink turban-style headgear.

Mercy Aigbe's wardrobe malfunction at the Owambe Thieves premiere sparks attention. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Instagram photos showing her look for the premiere event are included below:

Mercy Aigbe suffers wardrobe malfunction

As Eniola Ajao’s premiere progressed, videos from the occasion made the rounds as it captured what guests wore to the event.

Mercy Aigbe was captured on camera with the upper part of her dress coming undone to show her brassiere beneath.

The Nollywood star seemed unaware and continued to mingle and greet others at the premiere. The Instagram video is below:

Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare fight dirty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported on the drama that happened between Eniola Badmus and Laide Bakare at the Owambe Thieves premiere.

A video that made the rounds showed Bakare confronting Badmus at the party in the full glare of others, and things almost got physical between the two.

As the audience watched Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate play live at the premiere, Eniola and Laide were spotted dancing excitedly with the other spectators.

However, a video showed Eniola agitated when she saw Laide on the dance floor and she commented in Yoruba: 'Don't video us together, we're not friends'.

This seemed to trigger Laide Bakare to react, with a bodyguard facing the brunt after trying to stop the altercation, for which he received a slap to the face.

Source: Legit.ng