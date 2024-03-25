A video of Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa expressing her displeasure about something that happened during her colleague Eniola Ajao's movie premiere has stirred mixed emotions

In the viral video, Dayo Amusa slammed everybody who was involved in crowning crossdresser Bobrisky as the best-dressed female who attended the premiere of Ajakaju

Dayo Amusa averred that it was disrespectful to all the women who were at the event to crown a crossdresser as the best-dressed female at the event

Popular Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has joined the many other dissenting voices on social media who have expressed their displeasure at the beauty contest during Eniola Ajao's movie premiere, Ajakaju.

Dayo Amusa slammed all the judges who worked together and decided to declare popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky as the best-dressed female who attended the premiere of Ajakaju.

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa reacts to Bobrisky's recent win as the best-dressed female during Ajakaju's premiere. Photo credit: @dayoamusa/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In a clip posted on her page, Dayo Amusa slammed the decision but noted that she holds no grudge against Bobrisky.

"It is disrespectful" - Dayo Amusa says

The Nollywood star described the decision as disrespectful and shallow. Amusa further questioned the sanity of those who decided to crown Bob, knowing fully well that he was a man dressed as a woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dayo Amusa noted that the decision was a blatant disregard for all the women who made the effort to dress up and attend the movie premiere.

The actress' video comes after a clip of Toyin Abraham reacting to the decision went viral.

Watch Dayo Amusa's video ranting about the decision below:

Netizens reacted to Dayo Amusa's video

Bobrisky was one of the first people to react to Dayo Amusa's video criticising his win at the premiere of Ajakaju.

Here are some of the comments that trailed Dayo Amusa's video:

@bobrisky222:

"I love you regardless."

@habyiola:

"Walahi that's why I always love you by saying the truth. Bobrisky of all the dresses there? Your dress was best because you really dress like the beast."

@qwin_mbl:

"I felt it’s just a pr stunt to keep the movie’s name on deck so it can make headlines as it is doing right now."

@officialbumsy:

"You're making sense pa sister mi ooooo."

@ojulewastudio:

"I totally agree.. It’s a disrespect to women that took their time to dress up !!love you ❤been a while we saw, see you soon."

@maleeka_mobolajisamuel:

"But me I like your costume o."

@kafayat_jejeniwaojueko:

"You are making sense sis ..aye tidi nkan imi . kolohun sanu wa."

@dammyfis:

"The boldness we need !!!!! Thsnk u for coming out with ur full chest."

@solaolaibi_gaji:

"Hmmmm, may be there is solid agreement between the organizer and awardee, because I don’t understand why they will give two male award of best dresser. Ko funny rara, baba rubbish aye ni. Anyways, Wetin I know."

@queenwuraola_official:

"Won ni PR stunt ni but there are so many better ways to achieve that."

Crossdresser James Brown drags senior colleague, Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when James Brown went online to call out his senior colleague, Bobrisky.

He noted at the time that he was the latest queen in town, and it was time for Bobrisky to pack her bag and go.

James Brown further noted in the viral clip that it was his time to shine because Bobrisky's time had passed.

Source: Legit.ng