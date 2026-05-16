The troll Samuel Adeboye Adeyeye, popularly known online as Swanky, has been slammed with a two-year jail term following his malicious online post

The convict reportedly announced that the young daughter of music superstars Adekunle Gold and Simi had passed away from a rare medical condition

The social media user reportedly quickly threw in the towel, pleading completely guilty to the criminal charges leveled against him

A Nigerian social media user identified as Samuel Ademoye Adeyeye, popularly known on X as Swanky, has reportedly been sentenced to two years' imprisonment after allegedly spreading false information about singer Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter, Deja.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adekunle Gold recently cleared controversy over the gender of his new baby.

According to reports circulating online, the Twitter troll posted a disturbing message claiming that the celebrity couple had lost their six-year-old daughter to a rare disease known as Canavan disease.

Swanky announced that Deja, the daughter of superstars Adekunle Gold and Simi, had passed away. Photos: Adekunle Gold/Swanky.

Source: Instagram

The now-deleted post quickly gained attention online due to the shocking nature of the claim.

“Adekunle Gold just lost his daughter Deja at a tender age of 6. Reports have it that she lost her life to a rare disease called Canavan disease. May her perfect, gentle soul rest in peace,” the tweet read.

Reports later emerged that legal action was taken against the Twitter user over the viral misinformation.

According to online sources, Swanky was taken to court, where he allegedly admitted to spreading the false information.

A social media user identified as @sepril23NG shared details of the reported judgment online.

“Mr SAMUEL ADEBOYE ADEYEYE aka Swanky_concept has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment after pleading guilty for spreading misinformation with malicious intent about Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter,” the post read.

Read the tweet here:

Reactions trail Adekunle Gold's troll news

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@rosheedolami stated:

"He should be grateful big fish is nice sef, some won't follow this way and nobody will know anything. Just that the account won't tweet again and we won't hear from the user again too adieu"

@Stanford_w wrote:

"I love this!These guys and their insensitive news just for trends, click baits and Elons pay out. You want to earn money, instead you all to be creative, you post rubbish. @adekunleGOLD @SympLySimi there should be no room for appeals, he should do his time"

@gent2smile noted:

"He probably wanted to go viral by all means, and indeed, his name will always ring a bell even far beyond X. This is what happens when you you become to desperate to the point of doing just about anything (including the wrong things) to achieve success. It will always boomerang."

Adekunle Gold and Simi announced the arrival of their second child in April. Photos: Adekunle Gold/Simi.

Source: Instagram

Deja sings for dad on his 37th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday, especially in January. The singer marked his day on January 28th, and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day.

Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday song to him. The video also showed other fun moments the family had together.

Simi took to the caption of the post to pen a sweet note to her man as she called him romantic names.

Source: Legit.ng