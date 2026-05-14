An old video of Alexx Ekubo vibing to Eternity by Canadian rapper and singer DAX has resurfaced online

In the clip, the actor was seen driving his convertible while singing and vibing to the song

The video stirred reactions among fans, who became emotional after listening to the lyrics

More videos of the late actor Alexx Ekubo have started trending after news of his passing. The movie star reportedly died a few days ago, leaving fans, friends, and colleagues in mourning.

As tributes continue to pour in, his ex-lover, Fancy Acholonu, was also dragged online and blamed by some social media users over his death.

Reactions as old video of Alexx Ekubo vibing to eternity stir fresh emotions. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In one of the trending clips, the actor was seen in his convertible car driving along the street while vibing to Eternity by Canadian rapper and singer DAX. He was also heard reflecting on life and how best to live while driving.

Lyrics of DAX’s song trends

In the recording, fans paid attention to the lyrics of Eternity, which touch on death and eternity. Part of the song states: “And when you really examine the concept of eternity, you will find that there is no end. Life after death is a concept humans still don’t understand. How long is eternity? I don’t understand. Some say forever

Fans react to Alexx Ekubo's old video

Fans pray for the repose of Alexx Ekubo's soul over old video. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Reacting, fans were emotional after hearing the lyrics of the song Eternity. Alexx Ekubo was vibing to it. They suggested that he may have had a premonition of his eventual death.

They also questioned the purpose of man on earth while lamenting the great loss to his family and the entertainment industry at large.

A few noted that people with good health are the wealthiest, as they appreciated God for the kind of life Alexx Ekubo lived before his passing.

Here is the Instagram video:

How fans reacted to Alexx Ekudo's old video

Here are comments below:

@uniqueness_dee said:

"When money is no longer a problem, may our health not fail us."

@naija_fashion_designers wrote:

"That’s DAX, right? His songs/raps are always very deep. This is so sad."

@roselynpearl_ commented:

"Life is precious, yet everything on this earth is temporary. Wealth, fame, beauty, and possessions will all fade away one day, vanity upon vanity. But while we are still breathing, we should live with love, kindness, peace, and purpose."

@ucheokeneme wrote:

"Oh God, pls don't let me die. He who has health, has wealth and life, so sad May God grant you peace."

@dammy6924 stated:

"God don’t let me die when I’m supposed to be enjoying, God just please."

Uti Nwachukwu pens tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng had reported that Uti Nwachukwu had shared an emotional tribute to his late best friend, Alexx Ekubo, days after the actor’s demise, as fans continue to comfort him.

He shared throwback photos of them and spoke about how they drifted apart before reconnecting again.

Uti also recounted the last moment he shared with the actor before his death and opened up about the emotional state he is currently in.

Source: Legit.ng