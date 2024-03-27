Nigerian movie star Femi Adebayo has been in the eye of the storm over the last 24 hours because of an announcement he made during the premiere of Ajakaju

Hours after he made the announcement, Femi's colleague, Dayo Amusa, was one of the first people who slammed him for crowning Bobrisky as the best-dressed female at the event

In response to the attacks rained on her husband, Femi Adebayo's wife, Aladuke, slammed Dayo Amusa as an enemy in disguise

Nollywood filmmaker Femi Adebayo has been on the receiving end of much bashing over the last 48 hours after clips of him announcing Bobrisky as the best-dressed female at the premiere of the movie Ajakaju.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Toyin Abraham slammed Femi Adebayo while querying the sanity behind him crowning Bobrisky as the best-dressed female at the premiere of Eniola Ajao's movie.

Nollywood star Femi Adebayo fires back at Dayo Amusa over her comments about him and his wife. Photo credit: @femiadebayosalami/@dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

Another of Femi Adebayo's colleagues who called him out over his announcement was Dayo Amusa. Unlike Toyin Abraham, the actress was more brutal in her comments, and it seems things got on the wrong side of Femi Adebayo and his family.

Femi Adebayo's wife slams Dayo Amusa

After conversations continued to swell around Femi Adebayo, the actor's wife, Aladuke, took to her page to address some of Dayo Amusa's comments about her hubby.

She slammed her hubby's colleague as an enemy in disguise. Aladuke went further to heap curses on Dayo Amusa for blaming her husband over the Bobrisky saga.

Femi Adebayo blasts Amusa for tackling him

Minutes after Femi Adebayo's wife fired back at Dayo Amusa for tackling her hubby, the filmmaker also took to his colleague's page to slam her.

Here's an excerpt of what Adebayo wrote on Dayo Amusa's page:

"I now see that you truly want to come for me! You have actually done it with the wrongest person @dayoamusa if my success is your problem you can never have rest of mind because I have just started! It's advisable you channel your energy to your career and not be too busy on bringing me down!!!"

See the full break down of the exchange in the post below:

Netizens react to Femi Adebayo's hot reply

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Femi Adebayo's response to Dayo Amusa's comment:

@olamillionaire:

"If you stand with dayo amusa, like this comment…"

@veerahair:

"Him wife don push am type nonsense WOMAN."

@aeesh_collections_:

"Shey na his wife type this because this is so girlies."

@officialgloriaosareme:

"Femi is talking like a child right now."

@don.alaga:

"Chaiii this Egbon don f@Up."

@___wakky:

"lol... Everything no be jealousy now. People and saying people are jealous of their success at any chance."

@iam_numberone_:

"Na rubbish uncle femi dey talk is she mention anybody name how come your success is her problem moreover this woman too no small on her own."

@the_blackbaddie:

"Femi is childish now Abi na him wife dey type."

@thegeniusdr_:

"He didn’t want to talk before probably his wife has boosted his morale."

@blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"The man clap back is pointless and has no Essence on it abeg."

@tunexyoba:

"Femi is a clown for this.....absolute crab of a response."

Amusa reacts to Bobrisky winning best-dressed female

Legit.ng recalls how Dayo Amusa expressed her displeasure after Bobrisky was crowned the best-dressed female at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere.

Dayo Amusa said it was disrespectful to every naturally-born woman folk at the event.

She also slammed all the judges who worked together and decided to crown Bob, a crossdresser, as the best-dressed female at the premiere of Ajakaju.

Source: Legit.ng