Many people enjoy showing affection to their partners in public, without concern for what fans or critics might say about them

They share videos, loved-up moments, and more, proudly displaying how much they cherish their better halves

In this article, Legit.ng presents some celebrities who are known for their love of public displays of affection

Nigerian men and women often go the extra mile to prove their love for their partners, and many don’t hesitate to show it publicly.

From affectionate touches and kisses to sharing loved-up moments and other romantic gestures, Nigerian designer Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, tops the list.

She remains unbothered by criticism and continues to publicly lavish affection on her husband.

1. Veekee James and Femi’s constant loved-up moments

Many might think Nigerian designer Victoria James has been married for more than five years judging by how she and her husband, Femi, share romantic moments online.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2024 and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They have shared several loved-up moments, including the birthday surprise she gave her husband, which featured kisses, hugs, and more on social media.

Even when either of them travels outside Lagos state, where they are based, they share videos showing how much they miss each other and how they reconnect romantically after reuniting.

Veekee James and her husband have faced criticism for their public displays of affection but remain unapologetic about it.

2. Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s online display

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, may have married young, but she displays maturity in all she does online.

The social media influencer is among the celebrities who openly show love to their partners. The newly married couple was recently seen sharing a romantic conversation after Priscilla returned to Tanzania.

Her husband asked how much she missed him, and she replied that she missed him deeply. The Tanzanian singer also asked if they were going to cuddle that night, and Priscilla responded that she was ready to go the extra mile—more than just cuddling.

They have also shared videos and photos from their romantic getaways and spa moments.

3. Blessing CEO and her new man, IVD

Self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, and her automobile magnate lover, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, recently joined the “pepper singles” gang.

From their romantic proposal moment to private bedroom times and special gifts exchanged, their relationship continues to attract attention.

4. Davido and Chioma’s constant romantic moments

Afrobeat artist David Adeleke, aka Davido, also enjoys public displays of affection with his wife, Chioma.

The couple has appeared in various videos holding hands and showing affection for each other.

Chioma has been spotted rocking the music star at clubs and parties while someone recorded them.

Davido has also been seen cooking for his wife, while the mother of two has been seen feeding him.

One playful public display that the Timeless crooner enjoys is tapping and slapping his wife’s backside.

5. Chiwetalu Agu and his wife’s videos

Veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu and his wife amazed many fans after sharing their first romantic video.

The sexagenarian was seen washing his wife’s hair while they shared kisses.

During his wife’s birthday a few months ago, Chiwetalu Agu thanked her and wrote a heartfelt love note appreciating her loyalty over the years.

The elderly couple wasn’t shy about sharing kisses multiple times in the romantic clip.

6. Charles Okocha and his newly married wife

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has kept fans entertained since marrying his wife, Mimi Okocha, in 2024.

The actor frequently shares romantic moments with his wife online. In one video, they exchanged kisses while walking through a corridor, stealing kisses from each other as they passed by.

The father of two often gushes about his wife, much to the envy of his fans.

7. Wanneka and her younger husband

Hair vendor Nwanneka Nkumah, better known as Miz Wanneka, and her younger lover have unashamedly flaunted their love publicly.

Her businessman partner, who was previously married, does not hesitate to let people know that God has given her a second chance.

Although many accused her of competing with fashion designer Veekee James, Wanneka denied it and continued proudly showing off her new man online.

8. Portable and Ashabi Simple

Music star Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, and one of his wives, Ashabi Simple, are also among celebrities who show affection publicly.

They have been seen wrapping their arms around each other, with Ashabi affectionately calling Portable her “supplement.”

The Nollywood actress speaks highly of her man despite the criticism and hate she has received online.

Queen Dami faints amid Portable's drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable’s girlfriend, Queen Dami, reportedly fainted.

The ex-Oyo queen’s friend made some messy claims about Queen Dami, and Portable questioned her about it.

This seemed to have taken a toll on her health.

