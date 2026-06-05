A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after speaking about comedian Mark Angel’s wedding to his new wife

In her viral post on Facebook, she speculated about the age of the newlywed lady and defended their union

She also criticised those who had been commenting on several platforms that the lady was not in the comedian’s age bracket

A Nigerian woman attracted attention online after she commented on comedian Mark Angel’s recent marriage to his new wife.

The union had been trending on various platforms, with many netizens sharing their various opinions.

Woman claims Mark Angel's new wife is over 20 years old. Photo credit: @Vera Ebere Nwosu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Lady speaks on Mark Angel's marriage

Identified as Vera Ebere Nwosu on Facebook, the lady addressed the speculation about the bride's age and spoke in defence of the couple’s decision to marry.

She questioned the criticism directed at the comedian, asking whether people would give similar advice if the situation involved a member of their own family.

In her view, the groom was a young man, and she challenged the expectation that he should have chosen someone else entirely.

Nwosu also confronted those who accused the bride of being underage. She argued that any woman who had passed the age of 20 qualified as an adult capable of making personal choices.

She dismissed the accusations as baseless, as she claimed that the bride was over 20 years old.

The Facebook user further reflected on the comedian’s marital history.

Woman's post about Mark Angel's new wife goes viral. Photo credit: @Vera Ebere Nwosu/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

She noted that his previous relationships did not last, and she interpreted that pattern as a sign of incompatibility rather than failure.

According to her perspective, separation was preferable to remaining in a union marked by infidelity and unhappiness.

She maintained that individuals deserved the opportunity to pursue contentment elsewhere when a marriage ceased to function.

The lady concluded her post by expressing admiration for the new wife. She described the bride as naturally attractive, even without cosmetic enhancement, and praised her appearance.

In her words:

"If Mark Angel were your brother, would you advise him to marry someone much older than him? Is he not a young man too? Or you expect him to go and marry another man's wife like some of your celebrities do? All of you saying Mark Angel married an underage woman are cr@z!. How exactly? Any woman above 20 is an adult and can make her own decisions.

"Whether he has been married before or not, the point is that none of those marriages lasted. To me, that simply means they were not compatible. Isn't it better for two people to go their separate ways than to stay together and keep ch£@t!ng on each other? At least everyone gets another chance at finding happ!ness. What's your take on this? Stay in an unhappy marriage or walk away when it's no longer working. Mark Angel, your wife is too pretty! Even without makeup, she’s naturally beautiful."

Reactions trail lady's post about Mark Angel

Nigerians shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Andy said:

"My dear that's the best choice, wat were those 30yrs and above waiting for all those while? There's a tendency for every woman between the age of 18-30 to get married, so once a woman is 30yrs plus it will be hard for her to see guys coming her way for marriage compared to those early stage of her life, mine will be 18yrs, who doesn't like that can go hug transformer, e no concern me."

Fabian said:

"And also real beauties marry in their prime when they are truly loved and adored, cherished and pampered.Not when they are fully battered by many reckless drivers with extraordinary tyres."

Ify Osuji said:

"Let him marry a 10 year old not our business. Ask those who married thier granddaughters age mate, with all the money, they are stilll crying. Let's watch and see.We shall revisit this statement."

Uche Jude added:

"Why people too dey talk, anything person do for this life people must talk. Congratulations bro your home is blessed."

See the post below:

Mark Angel's throwback with new wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that throwback videos of Mark Angel and his new wife made their way online and elicited conversations.

Recall that the comedian tied the knot with his lover recently after ending his first marriage.

Source: Legit.ng