Newlywed influencer Priscilla and her husband, Juma Jux, sparked envy among fans after a video of them surfaced online

In the clip, Juma Jux picked up his wife at the airport, and they were seen holding hands in the car

They shared how much they missed each other and what they would at home when they get home

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his newly wedded wife, Priscilla, certainly know how to keep their fans spellbound with their romantic videos.

In a viral clip, the lovebirds were heard sharing private moments in the car. The music star went to pick up his wife after she landed at the airport in Tanzania.

Fans react to romantic video of Priscilla and her husband Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

He proudly introduced his wife to his fans, while Priscilla blew a warm kiss and shared how much she missed him while away from home.

Juma Jux also expressed how much he missed her and showed off the red rose he bought to welcome her back to Tanzania.

Priscilla shares plans with husband’s fans

In the recording, the newlywed said it felt great to be back home.

Her husband then asked if they were going to “curdle” that night, to which she happily agreed.

Priscilla lands in Tanzania, husband shares video of their moment in car. Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla further revealed that they had many plans for the evening.

Since they started dating, the couple has never shied away from sharing affectionate moments publicly on social media.

They have been seen feeding each other and sharing many other loving moments together.

See the video here:

Fan drool over Juma Jux, Prisicalla

Reactions have trailed the video of the couple having a conversation in their car. Here are comments below:

@i_am_samabby wrote:

"Ur love dey sweet my belle, I love love but u make me love love more and more, this is real."

@amakaomereonye commented:

"How could you say that you are happy to be back home? When I am missing you here in Nigeria. That guy had better come get house here in Nigeria."

@christableak shared:

“We are gonna do a lot tonight"! Threw me into wild imaginations, enjoy baby gal, na you time be this."

@nureen9988 stated:

"Waking up to this beautiful soul's who is happy with me watched like twenty times let me get back to work. May we find true love finally."

@kingteemee said:

"God abeg o, I don watch this video like 100times. Love dey sweet sha."

@gold_industrous reacted:

"Awwwww my first opening on IG boom, its already a Great Day for me."

Priscilla chills with in-laws

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, was having a good time with her in-laws in Tanzania.

In the recording, she was sitting down with a teenage boy, and they were both looking at a phone.

The influencer also took out time to hype a little girl, who was dancing to Juma Jux's song that was playing. Fans were excited to see that Priscilla was getting along with her in-laws. They prised her mother for raising her well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng