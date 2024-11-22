Singer Davido has been sighted showing his culinary skills in the kitchen with his wife, and fans have reacted to it

In the recording, the singer was holding the spoon as he tasted the stew he was making for his partner

He handed over the spoon to Chioma after having a feel of what he had made, and the way he looked at her caught fans' attention

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has warmed the hearts of his fans with what he did for his wife, Chioma.

The Timeless crooner, who graced the runway a few months ago, was seen in the kitchen with his wife, showing off his culinary skills.

He made a pot of stew and tasted it while his wife was present. He later gave the spoon to Chioma so she could taste the stew, too.

Chioma warns Davido

While the music star tried to taste the hot stew, his wife warned him to be careful because it was very hot.

The singer, who recently celebrated his birthday, looked at his wife lovingly after she also tasted the stew.

He gave her a sweet smile as he waited to see her reaction.

See the video here:

What fans said about Davido, Chioma's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido and Chioma in the kitchen. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_ruco:

"It's the way he's looking at her for me."

@nkiifyvic:

"Is hot OK be careful is my best part sha."

@ituns.kay:

"David loves Chioma too much."

@nkechi_maureen_celestine:

"Look at how long it took Davido to touch his palm with the spoon and Chioma telling him to be careful. Chioma did same without wasting even a second. Women we are special breed."

@onus_media1:

"She wants to know if he can cook for the twins while she's away."

@30bgfiilyf:

"I love Chioma and Davido."

@kimkaty2516:

"Love them both together."

@blessed_mikky:

"Awww vidoe wey sweet pass morroco."

@kelly we:

“Nah, e still no fit sweet like our Morayo."

Davido appreciates God ahead of birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had made a post ahead of his birthday expressing his appreciation to God for his life and all the experiences he has had.

In it, he noted that he was happy to be alive, and he looked forward to the big 32 taking place on Friday in grand style.

He also shared what he has passed through and what his fans have been telling him to do about the situation.

