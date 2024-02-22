Popular Nigerian hair vendor, Wanneka has announced her marriage on social media

The socialite’s second husband, Mustapha, recently turned a new age, and Wanneka showered praises on him

Wanneka shared a series of photos of her new man but hid his face, which got netizens talking

To the surprise of fans, popular Nigerian hair vendor Wanneka has taken to social media to show off her new husband.

On February 21, 2024, the socialite took to her official Instagram page to announce that she was married for the second time on the birthday of her new husband, Mustapha.

Wanneka flaunts her new husband on his birthday. Photos: @wannebaybee

Source: Instagram

Wanneka shared a series of photos of her man and penned down a lengthy note detailing how they met and became married.

The hair vendor thanked her younger husband for insisting on marrying her while highlighting some of the good qualities she had learned from him.

The public figure then displayed her huge wedding ring in the posted photos but hid her man’s face. This is coming just a few weeks after Wanneka's former friend, Veekee James' wedding, broke the internet.

Her caption reads in part:

"Thank you Mustapha my husband thank you for insisting on marrying me. I heard let’s get married every day and e sweet me dye knowing someone wanted to marry me soo much

Thank you for showing me a different way of solving issues, thank you for making me a calmer person, thank you for never raising your voice no matter the issues, thank you for being sweet Jan-dec for loving the kids, thank you for telling me how beautiful I am every day, oh your obsession is that obsession that will finish u thank you for sharing everything with me And no thanks for warning me about raising my voice because now,no matter how upset I am, I have to control my voice imagine being upset and watching your tone."

See her post below:

Reactions as Wanneka unveils new husband

Wanneka’s birthday post dedicated to her new husband, Mustapha, drew the attention of many Nigerians, and they started to drop hot takes online. Some wondered when she parted ways with her ex-husband and father of three kids, while others wondered why she hid her new man’s face. Read some of their comments below:

busayoofficial:

“To all of you saying he is feeding the boy, lols Mustapha is a 23 years old billionaire, on Forbes list, he was the most eligible bachelor in Ghana until wanebaby married him. This guy is rich in dollars and cedis. Stop playing with Mustapha; check him out on Google. I bet you will forget his age, and his jaw will drop.”

musingsofadam:

“Congrats to all the women marrying men they feed and men who can't pose in a picture with them.”

inumidun_:

“It just looks like a competition between her friend, may, God help them.”

menarelazy:

“Most important person in your life when you had 3 blown kids prior to meeting him is wildddd.

Lemme assume you didn't mean it, and you just want to pepper your ex-husband sha cos wttf?”

thatgirlifunanya:

“Thanks for marrying me ke?”

babylord_of_lagos:

“I don't understand isn't that her husband which one is father of her 4th child.”

sisi_painter87:

“I can never see her past her statement to one of her clients who called her out about 5 years ago. She said, "People worship me, people wanna be with me. There's nothing you can do."

hameedahadayi:

“Candid question will she have a fit if her 24 year old son brings a 34 year old divorcee with 3 kids home as wife..I am just really inquisitive abt how she wld take it. Just wondering hmmmmm.”

chioma.azubike.oyeka:

“The guy's hairstyle in the first slide looks like Femi's hairstyle.”

precious_ibini:

“Wanneka and Veekee go Dey alright las las..”

sholamefun:

“Why she dey cover the man's face?”

menadoras:

“Just when I thought we were done celebrating her ex-friend...she herself shows up. The timing looks like a competition.”

chiquilla_j:

“In a nutshell lee, dem dey begs you to marry them, but sister churches own is a different ball game ..”

joyanohobi:

It's giving competition. Thank u for d write up. I didnt know she was married. Thank u for sharing it with us nowww.”

mercicolle:

“Vikky don the pressuree her.”

southside_ _goddess:

“Why him resemble Femi so abi na me don too sip Garri? Shift that phone small make I check something fess.”

ifeoma_204:

“This one just wants to show off since Veekee is doing the same.”

chinelo_bent:

“Nwaneka too de find social media validation, this guy is obviously a reserved introvert but she kept pushing him out to social media by all means, during she a Willy she made every single lady envy her marriage till their divorce came as a shock, now according to her Willy is an old man that gave her 20years gap after narrating to us how he nurtured and built her hair business, now you don marry young GEN Z billionaire mustapha that's is a private person, you no still wan rest and enjoy your blessings, be pushing the young Man to social media till his follow GEN Z baddie collect am from you.”

Chat of Wanneka gossiping about Veekee James leaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that days after the glorious wedding celebration between Veekee James and Femi Atere that lasted for two weeks, drama related to their union erupted online.

A WhatsApp conversation between Veekee James' former best friend and another colleague has leaked online, and the secrets revealed during the conversation have sparked a major uproar online.

The chat was leaked online mistakenly by Wanneka when she was showing a particular perfume given to her by one of her vendors.

Source: Legit.ng