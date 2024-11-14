Recently married Nigerian movie star, Charles Okocha and his wife caused a scene at a public space

Recall that Charles and his beautiful wife sealed things traditionally on November 9, 2024 to the surprise of many

The newlyweds were seen kissing severally as they passed through the mall corridors and had onlookers blushing as they passed by

Nigerian movie star Charles Okocha and his beautiful wife caught the attention of many users online after a video of them went viral.

The Nigerian actor announced his wedding on Tuesday, November 5, and has not stopped posting.

In a new video, Charles, who recently got married traditionally with his wife, is seen playing love publicly. The duo is seen moving through what looks like a mall corridor and stealing kisses from each other as they walked by.

Charles must have been enjoying it, as he was dancing back and forth. Their public display of affection caught the attention of passers-by, who were seen gushing over the sweet couple.

The post was shared by one of Charles' friends, Jaytee, who wrote:

"Mr Phenomenal kissing his newly wedded wife at the airport!! It takes a special woman to get a niccur this affectionate… Love is a beautiful thing, sha😁🥰."

Watch video here:

Fans react to Charles Okocha's clip

Read some reactions below:

@hecofficial:

"This girl don enter trouble 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 You go marry Charles Okocha? You go tire for cruise 🚢 GOD BLESS THEIR UNION."

@tamsbilli:

"God, please protect this marriage, we no wan hear story tomorrow."

@official_vjbeautybounty:

"She just got herself enough happy pills."

@spcollins2021:

"She go laugh tire for labor room the pikin go just run come outside take m play first 😂."

@inspired_nuel:

"Can this lady sustain this 😂😂😂."

@riichgonzalez:

"Mrs. Phenomenal don jam."

@bobonla1:

"I won't be surprised if he starts wearing her clothes for content 😂😂😂😂 happy married life ❤️."

Charles Okocha drools over wife

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood’s very own Charles Okocha, also known as “Igwe 2Pac”, wedded recently and has been disturbing our timelines since the news became public.

The Nigerian entertainer took to social media, where he shared some more entries from his pre-wedding photoshoot.

In the caption, he stated that walking down the aisle with his wife-to-be was the best decision he ever made.

