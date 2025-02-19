Nigerian music star Davido gave his fans and netizens something to talk about regarding his marriage

The Afrobeats sensation and his wife Chioma were spotted on the streets abroad dancing in the company of his cousin Nike

The singer and his woman heightened the tension between them when he went on to bend the mother of twins and gave her a hard bang

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has had many people talking online after releasing a new video featuring him, his wife Chioma Adeleke, and cousin Nike Adeleke.

In a video circulating online Davido raises eyebrows by publicly banging the mother of his twins.

Video of Davido and Chioma dancing on the streets trends. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

This comes hours after Davido and Chioma enthralled fans with their new lovey-dovey video, in which they continuously lock lips in an environment that exudes nothing but pleasant energy.

In another video that recently surfaced on the internet, Davido reveals the slutty man within him while with his wife Chioma and cousin Nike.

The video captured them dancing, Davido bent over his wife Chioma and began banging her hard, while Nike Adeleke the couple’s crazy moment. Chioma, on the other hand, appeared shy in the video but Davido didn’t mind as he enjoyed the moment.

Watch the clip below:

Video of Davido and Chioma dancing trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

preshchef said:

"This is more than Netflix series. Thank you handler. God bless CHIVIDO empires."

helenn__leo_ wrote:

"I’ve watched ds an unhealthy number of times 🤣🥰🥰. And he’s carrying her bag. Absolute gentleman with a bad boy 🤣. Love dem."

daydablaky1 reacted:

"Chioma your village uncles and aunties will not be happy with you in this video oo."

esther__tribe said:

" I need my sister Chi Nwa to give us doggy tutorial for reallllll😫🥹🥹 likeeee teach us how to bend itttttt."

sommy.jane2 wrote:

"See as I just Dey smile. Shades seen but na who their fave Dey carry him wife bag we go reply."

peaceoflovz reacted:

"l am going to enjoy my husband’s like this inside and outside. In Jesus name Amen."

_demzys said:

"Waves 🌊 on the back side 😂, una go cry tire. Davido abeg carry her bag well 😜😜😜😜🥰 We love your positive Energy."

realestsandy wrote:

"Soft nyash, upon say she wear that strong pants 👖 ooh. Sorry to those who think she did BBL ntooo."

nayoomee.xx said:

"Nikos sorry 😂😂😂I’m sure this love is more oppressing than it looks on videos."

tiwacargo_and_logistics reacted:

"See how money na Ocean carry bag for d wife oo, na there money na pure water will be shouting I can never carry your bag."

globalfashionpage wrote:

"Why am I smiling now 😂😂😂God abeg oo 😂😂my 001 and 002 pressing our neck."

Chioma displays her outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma flaunted the designer outfits she wore to her husband's show recently.

The beautiful lady rocked a black top and an army-themed mini-skirt, which she combined with designer accessories.

She looked ravishing as she showed off different angles of her outfits, which got mixed reactions from fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng