A touching moment between Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, at the lavish JP25 wedding party has sparked massive online reactions

As Davido’s hit song played, Priscilla jumps excitedly, but her mother quickly asked her to stop—many interpreted it as a sign of something more

Fans praise the actress for being a spiritual pillar, declaring powerful words over her daughter’s future and marriage in public.

It was a blend of glitz, culture, and emotional moments as the JP25 grand finale lit up Tanzania on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

But beyond the stunning visuals and luxury vibes, one heartwarming moment stole the spotlight—and it involved Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla.

The mother-daughter duo were seen vibing on the dance floor as Davido’s chart-topping single "With You" blasted through the speakers.

Moment Iyabo Ojo stops Priscilla from jumping amid pregnancy rumour. Photos: @iyabojofespris/Instagram

Priscilla, clearly thrilled, started bouncing and dancing with excitement. But in the middle of her joyful energy, her mother leaned in and told her to stop.

Iyabo’s unexpected interruption caught many by surprise, especially since Priscilla appeared to be in high spirits.

The internet quickly lit up with theories, with many pointing to the growing speculation that Priscilla might be expecting a child.

While no pregnancy has been confirmed, fans didn’t miss how quickly Priscilla stopped dancing and the way the actress stayed close by her side throughout the event.

What struck a deeper chord with many Nigerians was a separate clip from the wedding, where Iyabo could be heard passionately praying over her daughter.

In Yoruba, she declared:

“Ko si eni to ma gba oko e lowo e. Iwo lo ma lo oko e gbo dale-dale.”

(Translation: “No one will take your husband from you. You will live long and enjoy your husband.”)

This heartfelt prayer stirred emotions online as people admired the protective and spiritual connection between the two. Some even said it felt like watching a mother pass down a powerful blessing to her child.

See the video here:

Netizens react with love, laughter, and curiosity

Netizens react with love, laughter, and curiosity

@chrisbethjumi_fabrics stated:

"Fetus always beside his mum Iyabo is not playing at all!"

@oladayomikenny wrote:

"She said nobody will collect your husband… A whole prayer warrior!"

@adeola____omooba stated:

"I love how @iyaboojofespris is protecting her.... she will deliver safely IJMN "

@cha_yomah commented:

"A Queen mother indeed.... see how she is always beside her, making sure she's well guided."

@iam_bossybaby stated:

"@iyaboojofespris is a strong pillar behind her children. Nothing but love!"

@miriksjay noted:

"Good parenting is amazing! See how Priscilla obeyed without argument. Much respect."

@marybright282 commented:

"Nobody go collect jux from Priscilla she’ll grow in love and be happy in her marriage."

@madame.joy reacted:

"Naija still represent! Mama Priscilla holding it down like a real African queen."

News is rife that the new bride is pregnant. Photo: @itspriscy/Instagram.

Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele's grand entrance

Legit.ng reported a moment, actress Funke Akindele was seen with the mother of the bride as they made a grand entrance at the wedding venue.

Another actress, Lola Alao, who lost her mother a few months ago, was also seen dancing behind the two actresses.

Both Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele were seen dancing arm in arm. They wore matching flowing gowns for the lavish ceremony and wore beautiful smiles as they sang and danced into the venue.

