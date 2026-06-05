As the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to commence in June, a lady said she had a dream about the outcome of the big tournament

She took to her media page and explained that she dreamt about the continent that is likely to win the trophy

Her statement drew the attention of many people who stormed her social media page to ask sensitive questions

As the 2026 World Cup tournament is scheduled to kick off in June, a young lady has shared a powerful dream she had about the winner of the tournament.

In her post, she explained that she had a dream and, in the dream, she saw that an African team won the 2026 World Cup tournament.

Lady goes viral after revealing dream about 2026 FIFA World Cup result. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/BirungiMargret5, Getty Images/Luke Hales

Source: Twitter

Lady speaks about outcome of the World Cup

The statement she made on her post drew the attention of many people who immediately began to guess which African team might likely be the winner.

@BirungiMargret5 wrote on her page:

"I had a dream last night."

After she said this, she shared her dream and did not mention any specific team, but stated that this year, the winner of the 2026 World Cup would be a country in Africa.

Lady trends online after announcing dream about World Cup outcome. Photo Source: Twitter/BirungiMargret5

Source: Twitter

Her statement:

"THIS IS THE YEAR AN AFRICAN COUNTRY WILL WIN THE WORLD CUP!"

Many people who read the post stormed the comment section to guess the likely winner of the 2026 World Cup tournament.

Reaction as lady speaks about World Cup

@JusticeMoneyy said:

"It would really be great. But which of our African country looks competitive?"

@turfemma noted:

"Since when did Portugal become an African country??"

@rettihretti explained:

"Let it be Senegal so that we silence those Morrocoans."

@joe0ray added:

"Cape Verde. I remember it was the same dream."

@WamanyaPious wrote:

"If it’s not Uganda they should wait."

@JusticeMoneyy said:

"It would really be great. But which of our African country looks competitive."

@opiobriangan605 stressed:

"Great way to wish them luck."

@Anthonynimjo noted:

"Provided it ain't ronaldo that wins🤣 let any other country win."

@abdu_tech_ug said:

"Waa some dreams ain't real, it came because your mind thinks about it more."

@UstusUasasira stressed:

"I pray it happens."

@TumwebazeEzra2 noted:

"Dreams from God come true, but you need to discern whether it's true or they've come as a result of your obsession with something or they've come from the devil. Sometimes it's the mind."

@DerrickLogans added:

"May the almighty make this happen then the world will understand how Africa can celebrate."

@yvonneamugaga shared:

"Senegal, Morocco, Ivory Coast one of them could make us proud."

@N5f2xq added:

"if at all you were Joseph in the Bible, Egypt would be no more right now coz eehh😂you can dream."

@MercywaArafah1 wrote:

"Just wake up my dha. Breathe in and out. Bathe and go back to ur bed."

@ibrah_el42704 said:

"We can't missed out now that we have ten team we have an edge there

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In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that artificial intelligence (AI) predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and also named award winners. The AI said Spain may win the tournament, while England, France, and Argentina could also finish in the top places.

It also picked Kylian Mbappé for the Golden Boot and Gianluigi Donnarumma for the Golden Glove. The prediction was based on the current team's form and made many people react online.

2026 World Cup: Supercomputer predicts knockout stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the 32 teams that will qualify for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament, set to run from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will feature an expanded 48-team format. According to the prediction, the top two teams from each group and the best third-placed teams will advance to the round of 32.

Source: Legit.ng