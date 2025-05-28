Juma Jux and his beautiful wife, Priscilla, have teased their fans with a video as they prepare for the grand finale of their wedding

The couple is hosting a lavish reception in Tanzania, with many Nigerian celebrities travelling there for the ceremony

Fans were wowed by how gorgeous the couple looked and couldn’t hold back from reacting to the video

The most anticipated look of JP 2025 has finally surfaced online, and fans can't keep calm.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo and her husband would hold the grand finale of their wedding in Tanzania, with many celebrities travelling to the country to celebrate with the couple.

In a post shared by the couple, a video captured their stunning appearance as they walked to the venue of their lavish ceremony.

In the clip, Juma Jux and Priscilla were initially seen with their backs to the camera, holding each other’s arms. The beautiful bride wore a floor-sweeping white wedding gown and held a bouquet of white flowers in her hand, leaning on her husband’s shoulder.

Juma Jux, on the other hand, wore a stylish safari suit paired with black trousers and completed his look with a white cap.

The couple gazed at each other lovingly and emotionally as they posed for the camera. In the caption of their post, they wrote “Forever together” and added their wedding hashtag.

Celebrities, fans react to first video of JP 2025

Many celebrities, both those present in Tanzania and others who couldn’t attend, reacted to the breathtaking video.

The likes of Funke Akindele, Enioluwa, Eniola Badmus, Chioma Goodhair, and many others shared beautiful and heartfelt comments about the video.

Fans also joined in, offering prayers for the couple’s union and expressing hope for their own celebrations in the near future.

Additionally, a photo showing Juma Jux and his groomsmen was shared, with the men lined up beside him in elegant white suits, further adding to the glamour of the occasion.

See the video here:

Reactions from fans about the wedding

Many shared their take about the video posted by the bride and her husband. Here are comments below:

@kikiosinbajo commented:

"Omg in love. The love is loud,"

@chiomagoodhair reacted:

"My baby and her baby."

@enioluwaofficial shared:

"The Most Beautiful Couple."

@jux.priscy wrote:

"Finally the bride is here with her husband. We love to see this."

@toyin_abraham said:

"Hm oluwa oseun."

@papaya_ex said:

"May the Lord bless your home . Most Gorgeous Bride. This is truly beautiful.

Iyabo Ojo's lover hails her about daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo’s lover, Paul Okoye, had shared a lovely post ahead of the grand finale of Priscilla Ojo’s wedding in Tanzania.

In his post, he created a picture collage of himself and his lover at different times and places and teased his fans with it.

The businessman celebrated his lover and proudly hyped her as they prepare for the wedding of her wedding in Tanzania,

