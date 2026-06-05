Hairstylist gets Tiwa Savage's attention during show, makes bold request.

A young Nigerian lady recently summoned the courage to reach out to popular singer Tiwa Savage during a show

In the video, the hairstylist screamed at the top of her voice, pleading with Tiwa Savage to allow her to style her hair

Tiwa Savage listened to the lady’s request and reacted in a way that impressed everyone present at the venue, and they all clapped their hands

A young Nigerian hairstylist captured public attention after she reached out to singer Tiwa Savage during a live performance.

The heartwarming incident happened in front of an audience and the video went viral online.

Hairstylist gets Tiwa Savage's attention during show. Photo credit: @DoseofJoy/TikTok, Tiwa Savage.

Source: TikTok

Hairstylist seeks patronage from Tiwa Savage

Footage of the moment was shared online by the TikTok account identified as DoseofJoy.

The clip showed the stylist summoning courage and calling out to the artist with a plea for an opportunity to work on her hair.

Tiwa Savage acknowledged the request and responded in a manner that impressed those who witnessed it.

She turned her attention toward the lady, asked for her name, and encouraged the crowd to consider her services when they next needed their hair styled.

"You want to do my hair? You're a hair stylist? Everyone here if you want to make your hair make sure you hit up abitofjazz," Tiwa said.

The endorsement was delivered in front of everyone present at the venue and they gladly clapped their hands.

Members of the audience expressed approval through applause, impressed by how the singer handled the spontaneous interaction.

Hairstylist pleads for opportunity to style Tiwa Savage's hair. Photo credit: @DoseofJoy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Tiwa's gesture was seen as support for a fellow Nigerian chasing her passion, and that act captured the hearts of viewers.

Reactions as hairstylist reaches out to Tiwa Savage

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Agbeke_001 said:

"Baby fresh on the beat is killing them all of course, the queen of afrobeat herself."

@AllureWoman said:

"I’m a female fashion brand for Bespoke/ custom dresses (Asoebi, Custom bridal dresses and evening statement dresses."

@Pearl Allwell reacted:

"It's the confidence for me jeez Imagine screaming my lungs out to advertise my brand that's bold."

@etheriacrochets² said:

"Hey I'm a small crochet business owner trying to grow my page. I make handmade crochet pieces with lots of love and care. If you're ever interested in crochet items, I'd really appreciate your support."

@VEESHEN said:

"I need this kind of audacity. I meet really good ladies dat wld patronize me, buh shame no go let me talk."

@BIG_JIGGY added:

"Hey stranger, I mean the one reading this, everything will be fine soon."

@AllureWoman said:

"I’m a female fashion brand for Bespoke/ custom dresses (Asoebi, Custom bridal dresses and evening statement dresses."

See the post below:

Fan page of Tiwa Savage blasts Deeone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tiwa Savage's fan page's fiery clapback at Deeone over his compliment about her circulated on social media.

The response to the comedian came after he criticised the singer's action towards an influencer.

Source: Legit.ng