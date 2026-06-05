Blessing CEO’s fate hangs in the balance as the court reserves ruling on her bail application

The relationship therapist is facing allegations involving ₦36 million and a Lekki property deal

Despite reportedly refunding ₦24 million, the EFCC insists the criminal case must continue

The legal battle involving popular relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing CEO has taken another dramatic turn.

The internet personality appeared before the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, where arguments over her bail application were heard, reports Premium Times

However, rather than deliver an immediate decision, Justice D.I. Dipeolu postponed the ruling, leaving many of her supporters and critics anxiously waiting for what comes next.

Federal High Court adjourns Blessing CEO's bail application to June 9. Photos: Blessing CEO.

Source: Instagram

According to court proceedings, Justice Dipeolu fixed June 9, 2026, for the ruling on Blessing CEO's bail request after listening to submissions from both the prosecution and defence teams.

The influencer is currently standing trial over allegations brought against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency accused her of obtaining money under false pretence and converting funds belonging to another person for personal use.

The allegations revolve around a sum of ₦36 million reportedly linked to a property transaction in Lekki, Lagos.

According to the EFCC, Blessing CEO, allegedly received ₦36 million from a petitioner, Mrs Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye, after claiming she could secure the lease of a six-bedroom detached duplex located in Lekki.

The commission alleged that the representation turned out to be false and that the money was diverted for personal use.

The charges reportedly cover events said to have taken place between July 14 and July 17, 2024.

When the charges were read before the court, the relationship expert pleaded not guilty.

According to another report from The Guardian, Blessing CEO's lawyer informed the court that his client had already refunded ₦24 million to the petitioner.

The defence further requested time to discuss possible arrangements concerning the outstanding balance.

However, the EFCC maintained that any private settlement between the parties would not automatically end the criminal proceedings.

According to the prosecution, the Federal Government remains the complainant in the matter, regardless of any agreement reached outside the courtroom.

Verydarkman petitions police over Blessing CEO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular social media activist VDM took legal steps against Blessing CEO over her stage 4 breast cancer claims.

The critic submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja, accusing her of obtaining money under false pretences, forgery, and false representation.

VeryDarkMan, who donated ₦150 to her cause, stated that the financial strain contributed to severe ulcers, prompting his decision to pursue legal action for accountability.

EFCC accuses Blessing CEO of obtaining money under false pretence. Photo: Blessing CEO

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that the Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng