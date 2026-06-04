Fun videos from former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode's daughter's traditional wedding have surfaced online

The highlight was a clip showing the proud expression on the politician's and his wife's faces

Amid the congratulatory messages from many Nigerians, others also commended the former governor

It was a moment of celebration in the household of former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode as his daughter, Omotara, tied the knot traditionally.

Videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with a clip showing Ambode in white Abada smiling proudly next to his wife in pink attire and the bride in green, capturing emotional hugs and joyful moments.

Videos from ex-governor Akinwunmi Ambode's daughter's wedding surface on social media. Credit: akinwunmiambode/alagaiyawo

Source: Instagram

A clip also showed the moment an 'Alaga Iduro' (a master of ceremonies who represents the groom's family during the engagement ceremony) sang Ambode praises and prayed for his daughter and her husband.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that it a touching family moment unfolded as Nigerian football legend Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha proudly gave his daughter, Daniella, away in marriage.

In a shared clip, the former Super Eagles star was seen laying hands on his daughter and her husband, offering prayers and blessings as they began their journey together. The heartfelt gesture drew warm reactions from fans and well-wishers across social media.

Congratulatory messages pour in for former Lagos governor Ambode as daughter ties the knot. Credit: akinwumiambode

Source: Depositphotos

A video from Ambode's daughter's traditional wedding is below:

Another video from the former Lagos state governor's daughter's wedding is below:

Ambode and his family at daughter's traditional wedding

A clip of Ambode's wife praying for their daughter is below:

Nigerians celebrate with Ambode and family

Reacting, many extended congratulatory messages to the former governor and his family, while many gushed about the visible parental pride in the video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Omo_Borogun wrote:

"Congratulations to the family. A mother’s joy is seeing her son or daughter get married."

cybersploit9 reacted:

"Congratulations to the couple as they begin a new chapter together. Wishing them a marriage filled with love, wisdom, good health, and lasting happiness."

DarkAmbitiion commented:

"The last good governor lagos will ever have."

RasheedatGee commented:

"I wasn't allowed to enter the wedding hall so I am keeping my congratulations."

dr_logicfam wrote:

"He’s now focused as a father ever since Lagos elders sold their land."

Ellisewoman said:

"The only Lagos state governor that gave tinubu tough time."

rotundainsights commented:

"Congratulations to the couple and both families Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness A beautiful celebration best wishes to the newlyweds."

What Ambode said about Hamzat

In related news, Legit.ng reported that former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode described the series of endorsements of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship race as a “big moment for Lagos and the APC.”

Recall that several APC leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, and Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, had endorsed Hamzat.

Reacting via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Ambode congratulated Hamzat.

Source: Legit.ng