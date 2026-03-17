The rift began after King Mitchy criticized VDM’s involvement in her recent school charity project, leading to a heated exchange of words

VDM reportedly played a compromising audio, shortly before an unverified video allegedly featuring Mitchy surfaced on Telegram

King Mitchy surfaced on Instagram with a cryptic message that suggests she is not backing down from the online onslaught

Social media influencer King Mitchy has reacted after being linked to a controversial clip circulating online, in the middle of her ongoing feud with activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM).

The situation, which has been unfolding over the past few days, began after Mitchy criticised VDM over his comments on her charity work in a Delta State school.

What started as a disagreement soon escalated into a heated exchange, with both parties taking turns to call each other out publicly.

King Mitchy had criticized VDM’s involvement in her recent school charity project, leading to a heated exchange of words. Photos: King Mitchy/VDM.

Source: Instagram

In the course of the back-and-forth, VDM accused the influencer of being sponsored by Seyi Tinubu, a claim that added another layer to the controversy.

Shortly after, Mitchy appeared to take a step back by issuing a public apology via Instagram, where she acknowledged VDM’s activism and expressed regret over their confrontation.

However, the apology did not settle the matter.

VDM dismissed it, describing the gesture as insincere, while continuing to address the situation during his live sessions online.

The situation took a dramatic turn after VDM, during a live video session with content creator Nasboi, reportedly played an audio said to contain sexual sounds allegedly linked to Mitchy.

Around the same time, a video claimed to feature the influencer began circulating on Telegram, drawing widespread attention.

As of the time of filing this report, the authenticity of the clip has not been verified, and neither Mitchy nor VDM has confirmed its origin.

Amid the intense conversation, King Mitchy returned to Instagram stories with a post that many interpreted as her response to the situation.

Sharing a video of herself, she wrote:

“Na insult una think say una drop…but TikTok hear challenge accepted.”

VDM reportedly plays a compromising audio, shortly before an unverified video allegedly featuring Mitchy surfaces online. Photo: King Mitchy.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail leaked alleged King Mitchy's tape

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@DE_ANDREW_ noted:

"One important lesson I picked from this whole VDM and mitchy saga is that don't ever forgive and accept anyone that has betray you before, some forgiveness and peace talk is a decorated trap."

@maxchinox wrote:

"This might actually work in her favor. The media thrives on negativity because it attracts attention and engagement. Whoever leaked the video probably thought they were damaging her, but situations like this can sometimes backfire and end up bringing her more support instead."

Livinus Nwosu Visits School Renovated by King Mitchy

Legit.ng previously reported that Livinus Nwosu shared a video of a school allegedly renovated by King Mitchy amid her messy feud with Verydarkman.

The brand influencer and the activist had been clashing online in a dispute that drew widespread reactions.

While at the school, Nwosu showed the areas King Mitchy was said to have renovated and highlighted the poor condition of the facility after the work was done.

Source: Legit.ng