Ex-Oyo queen, Dami’s relationship issues with her boyfriend, Portable, have reportedly taken a toll on her health

Shortly after Portable questioned Queen Dami about the messy claims her friend made about her, the former Oyo queen reportedly fainted

A series of videos made the rounds of Queen Dami being rushed to the hospital by friends after she was said to have passed out

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable’s girlfriend, Queen Dami, has reportedly fainted.

Queen Dami had been in the news over her relationship with Portable after they made moves to reconcile following their messy breakup.

Nigerians react to video as Queen Dami reportedly faints. Photos: @officialqueen_dami, @Portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The ex-Oyo queen’s friend made some messy claims about Queen Dami, and Portable questioned her about it. This seemed to have taken a toll on her health.

Shortly after Portable exposed his chat with Queen Dami where he questioned her about her friend’s claims, it was gathered that the ex-Oyo queen fainted.

A video made the rounds of Queen Dami after she reportedly passed out as her friends tried to rush her to get help. They were all in the back seat of a car, with the ex-Oyo queen appearing to be unresponsive while her friends tried to wake her up.

See the video below:

Reactions as Queen Dami faints amid Zazu drama

The video of Queen Dami after she reportedly fainted made the rounds on social media and it raised mixed reactions from netizens. While some of them expressed doubts that she truly fainted, others sympathised with her.

Read some of their comments below:

Tife_badass:

“This is so hilarious 😂😂😂”

coby_minds:

“Portable and his wives deserves their own tv show 😂.”

tobeblogofficial:

“Omo!!! To faint no easy oh, I’ve never fainted before.”

Olamidayo001:

“Dem still dey call am queen dami😂”

fareedah___________:

“Better go learn acting from Ashabi 😂.”

pershenz:

“Very poor acting skill.”

kemisolapretty_:

“Person wey faint dey stiff neck 😂.”

obaksolo:

“IT IS WELL WITH HER BODY AND SOUL🙏🏽.”

Dokitorsavagexclusive:

“Very classless beings....which kind yeye fainting be this? 😂”

Cute_rikkie:

“Husband na werey, wife sef no dey alright 😂 how una wan raise Godly children.”

shugarrtodcore:

“Oba don come carry him small wife one time😂.”

dopesmw:

“Forever in our heart and soul continue to rest in the chest of the lord !!”

odunayo_60:

“I pour queen Dammy sp!t🤮 You fainted because of a man 😂.”

gbohunmi_ade:

“Keeping up with the zazzuu’sss😂😂.”

oluwakemi_omolola_original:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣shey dis girl ni get family ni, why shaming yourself this much on top boyfriend girlfriend matter.”

Bamike_01:

“Dis one never ready , she still Dey hold person 😹.”

li2essence_naturals:

“Make dem pour urine for her mouth she go wake😂.”

Odogwu_na_kola:

“I think what hit her harder is when Alaafin’s daughter said she went to buy baby in PH.”

Iammaryam_raz:

“Drama queen😂😂 portable don tell her say he no do again na why she dey act😂.”

Iam_herneekeherself:

“She need donation 😂.”

Portable shades feminists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable took a swipe at feminists after he made moves to reconcile with Queen Dami.

According to him, they wanted to take all his cars, as they had all knocked. He also disclosed that they wanted to take all his wives, but he had collected them all from them.

Portable called them homebreakers and added that they could not break his home.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng