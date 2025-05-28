A video has captured Priscilla Ojo’s reaction when her husband asked about having another wedding ceremony

In the clip, the couple expressed excitement about the grand finale of their wedding and shared their joy with fans

Many viewers reacted to what Priscilla told her husband, agreeing with her and sharing their own wishes for the couple

Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, showed excitement over the successful grand finale of their wedding in Tanzania.

Legit.ng had reported that the couple held a lavish ceremony, which was described as the final event to formally send Priscilla Ojo to her husband’s house.

Priscilla’ reacts to Juma Jux's question in their car. Photo ccredit@juma.jux

In a video making the rounds, the two lovebirds were seen in a car, apparently returning home after the ceremony. They were accompanied by someone filming the moment.

The Tanzanian singer was heard saying that it was the grand finale of their ceremony, congratulating himself and his bride on the milestone.

Looking at his bride, Juma Jux asked with a smile if they should stage another wedding ceremony.

Priscilla reacts to her husband's question

Reacting to her husband’s question, Priscilla screamed with laughter and told both her husband and the man filming them that they would have to rent another bride.

They all laughed at her response, while her husband looked at her affectionately.

Priscilla trends over question from husband. Photo credit@juma.jux

Fans of Priscilla supported her reply, suggesting that she must be tired of all the ceremonies and needed rest.

They also added that another bride price would have to be paid if they were to stage another wedding again.

This is not the first time that the Juma Jux and Priscilla would be having a lovely husband and wife talk in the car.

They were once seen discussing after Priscilla got back to Tanzania. The businesswoman promised her husband of having a special plan.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Priscilla's utterance

Reactions have trailed the video of Juma Jux and his wife in the car. Here are comments below:

@its.veecee commented:

"Una really rent bride oooo our Iyawo don tire already. My lovely couple God bless your home always."

@oloriomowunmiadebayo reacted:

"Congratulations its.priscy and juma_jux God bless your union, his presence abide with you forever much love from this end."

@queenkange wrote:

"This guy loves his wife, happy groom happy wife."

@dorise974 said:

"Priscy said rent a bride. Priscy is tired , abeg let our girl rest o. Your marriage is blessed."

@nafsandrine shared:

"Happy wife happy life.May their joy and happiness be everlasting. Beautiful!! Please, let her rest ooo."

@adelakoku said:

"Priscy is a vibe. We are going to add on the bride price. She is looking hot."

Priscilla chills with in-laws

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video had captured how Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, was having a good time with her in-laws in Tanzania.

In the recording, she was sitting down with a teenage boy, and they were both looking at a phone. The influencer also took out time to hype a little girl, who was dancing to Juma Jux's song that was playing.

Fans were excited to see that Priscilla was getting along with her in-laws. They praised her mother for raising her well.

