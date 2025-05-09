Ashabi Simple, Portable's 4th baby mama, is letting social media users know that her choice is her choice

The popular Yoruba actress posted a video with her lover, Portable, where they looked happy together

The clip has gone viral online and has generated many reactions from social media users across platforms

Portable's 4th baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has found herself on the trends table following a fresh video she shared on social media. The mother-of-two posted a fun video with her man, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, via her Instagram story.

In the video, sighted by Legit.ng, the lovebirds seemed to have been out on a lovely evening date, as they expressed PDA. Ashabi wrapped her right arm around Portable, who could not stop smiling at the camera like a baby.

Portable's 4th baby mama Ashabi Simple says he's her cross. Credit: @ashabi.mohsimple, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

They both looked at peace, which brought joy to many online users. Ashabi's caption read that the singer was the love of her life, her choice, and her supplement.

This comes after the singer was released from prison after spending some days over an alleged assault of a policeman.

Watch the clip here:

Ashabi simple celebrates Portable's birthday

Recall, Portable marked his birthday and the women in his life took to social media to celebrate him.

Portable’s wife, Bewaji, as well as his baby mama, Ashabi, penned down sweet messages on his special day.

Several social media users reacted as it looked like Portable’s wife and baby mama were competing with their birthday messages to him.

Reactions as Portable and Ashabi hang out

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@_amahkaah_ said:

"A self aware queen. Love how she said he’s “her cross”😂😂."

@ayeni_automobiles said:

"Potable na this lady love you pass the rest na fake love dem get for you. If you like come for me I said what I said."

@najat_fabrics said:

"Carry your cross wella 😍."

@benny_sthrifthouse_backup said:

"If okiki don't kiss me in a day I will kpai."

@onlyone_bosz said:

"If you're in a relationship or marriage you need to see my status and do what's there, I'm not trying to get views you just have to do what's there."

@memegalleryextra said:

"So true tru this girl open leg for this person?"

@maddzotpo said:

"This queen doesn’t need a king🧡 😈🙈 😈."

@iniabasi93 said:

"Portable n enjoyment 5&6😂."

@chioma_rita4 said:

"See as them 2 worwor😂😂 tufia."

@ijayfenna said:

"God forbid bad thing."

Portable welcomes child with 4th baby mama

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable welcomed his second child, a daughter, with his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple.

This happened months after Portable revealed that he was expecting a kid with the actress, whom he chastised for concealing the pregnancy.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer shared maternity moments of mother and child, expressing his appreciation to God.

Source: Legit.ng