DJ Cuppy joined children around the world in celebrating Children’s Day in a unique way, sharing videos online

In the clip, she was seen driving her father’s car around while playing “Love Me Jeje” by Seyi Sodimu

Fans were amazed by the video and shared their thoughts about her and how she has been living her life

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has shown that she will always be her father’s daughter with a video she shared online.

The music star, who gave her life to Christ a few months ago, was seen getting into her father’s N500 million car.

Fans drool over Cuppy as she vibes to music in her father's car.

Source: Instagram

She played Seyi Sodimu’s award-winning song, “Love Me Jeje,” while driving the plush ride to her destination.

As she drove, she blew a warm kiss to her fans and continued vibing to the music playing inside the car.

The N500 million car is an Aston Martin Superleggera in a sparkling black colour. The convertible boasts of luxurious interior with black leather fittings.

Fans advise DJ Cuppy about her lifestyle

Her video sparked mixed reactions in the comment section of her post.

Many fans admired her lifestyle and prayed to have such blessings.

Others said they were working hard to be able to provide similar lifestyles for their children.

Cuppy's fans send good wishes to her on Children's Day.

Source: Instagram

However, some were not impressed, taunting her about being single and advising her to get married.

A few fans compared DJ Cuppy to other celebrities who have wealthy fathers but do not rely solely on their parents’ wealth.

Recall that DJ Cuppy is so fond of her father that she does not hesitate to talk about him at every given opportunity.

She once shared how she was prevented from entering his house and had to wait to get a confirmation from the billionaire before she was eventually given access to her father.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to DJ Cuppy video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the disc jockey. Here are comments about it below:

@suruka.ng shared:

"Na why I dey work every day so that my children life go soft more than this o chai see enjoyment."

@diamondbull7 shared:

"This is why I can’t never disrespect Davido fr, with all that money his father have bro is still hard working not like others people children who choose to relax and enjoy their father money."

@henrykamaonu said:

"You should try and settle down than always showing us how rich your daddy is, try and get a lover."

@pao_kenny606 commented:

"Rich man pikin no know wetin God do for am."

@eovieogaga stated:

"Get billionaire father o everyday will be children's day for you, enjoy my dear."

DJ Cuppy shares plans

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, shared a new public service announcement to new people coming into her life.

On social media, the celebrity disc jockey described herself as she told new people not to try to change her.

Cuppy’s post sparked online reactions, with many netizens going to her comment section to share their thoughts

