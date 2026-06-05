Emmanuel, Carter Efe’s ex-lover and baby mama, has opened up about her love life during a live stream

In the recording, she asked her fans to send in questions, promising to answer them all

One of the questions she was asked was about her relationship, and she responded, but did not go into much detail

Emmanuella, the baby mama of Nigerian streamer and content creator Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, has shared good news with her fans about her relationship status.

A few months ago, social media was abuzz after the content creator announced that his relationship with Emmanuella had ended and that he had moved on.

Reactions as Carter Efe’s ex-lover confirms new relationship months after messy breakup. Photo credit@carterefe/@nuella

Source: Instagram

Not long after, videos alleging abuse and maltreatment surfaced online, prompting criticism of Carter Efe over how he reportedly treated his former lover and the mother of his child.

Ratel president, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), also intervened and promised to help Emmanuella get back on her feet after all she had allegedly been through.

In a video currently making the rounds online, Emmanuella was seen interacting with fans and answering questions about her life and family.

Carter Efe's baby mama answers fans' questions

During the live session, a fan asked about her baby, and she replied that the child was at home.

Speaking further, she was asked about someone named Chijioke, to which she responded that he was doing well.

The fan then asked whether she loved Chijioke. Emmanuella smiled before replying that she did. She also urged her followers to keep their questions respectful so she could continue answering them.

Carter Efe’s ex-lover speaks about finding love again after breakup with streamer. Photo credit@careteref

Source: Instagram

Emmanuella speaks on finding love

When asked if she was single, Emmanuella responded with a smile, saying she was not.

However, she did not reveal the identity of the man in her life or provide further details about her new relationship following her messy separation from her baby daddy.

Fans appeared to respect her privacy and did not press for more information about her partner.

Another follower asked a humorous question about whether she could find bandits, and she jokingly replied that she did not know.

Here is the Instagram link below:

Fans react to Elma's video

Reacting, fans asked her questions and commented about what she told her followers in the recording. Here are a few reactions below:

@bigffot _011 shared:

"Who be Chijioke?"

@smypathy nzi stated:

"So_____nuella you no fit find bandit?"

Carter Efe speaks about baby mama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Carter Efe had opened up about his relationship with his baby mama, Emmanuella, explaining why he is single and how the breakup changed his life.

The content creator described his previous relationship as emotionally and mentally draining, saying his ex constantly questioned his loyalty.

Efe declared that he would stay single forever, explaining that he is the happiest man on earth and can go anywhere freely without any concerns; however, fans were not happy with his utterance after seeing videos of what he allegedly did to his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng