Asabi Simple, the actress wife of controversial singer Portable, has made it known that she is missing her better half

She posted a clip of the two of them in his car, listening, dancing and vibing to her husband's hit song

She made an excellent prayer for the singer and said she would go to sleep so she can dream about him

Nollywood actress Akinyanju Omobolarinwa, known as Asabi Simple, one of the wives of Portable, has shown how much she loves and adores the father of her child.

She posted a clip of herself and her Portable together in their car, singing and gesturing to one of the songs of the Zazu crooner. She stated that she misses her husband.

Asabi Simple gushes over Portable Photo Credit @portablebaeby/@asabi_simple

Source: Instagram

Asabi Simple prays for Portable

The mother of one rained prayers on her singer husband and asked God for protection and blessing on his singing career.

She also expressed how much she loves the singer and called him many adorable names while gushing over him.

Portable's actress wife prays to dream of him

Under the post, Asabi Simple also stated that she wants to dream about the father of her child because of the way she misses him.

She prayed that a spiritual husband would not impersonate Portable and visits her in her dream. Portable also responded to the post and informed his wife he would see her soon.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Asabi Simple's video about her husband

Fans have reacted to the video posted by Portable's actress wife. They are happy that the movie maker loves her husband, and they wish them well.

@its_nuell01:

"Mummy and daddy fitilamihan ."

@oyin.dabisola:

"Awnn this so sweet God would continue to blessed you both na today single life pain me most. Love still exit Sha I go try& love back too one day."

@spirit_burnna1313:

"Paris connect."

@pamilerin_firedancer:

"Mommalicious."

@jummythick:

"No wow, I just give beatings and bewaji."

@ifeoyin_jhay3:

"My favorite."

@barbie_tife_:

"Awwwn so sweet to watch,wat of my small husband."

@rbtvofficiall:

"I go Love o ."

@i_am_hiradat:

"I watch it more than 3times."

@miss_shakeerah':

"Opoor fun madam shareholder, Iyawo Habeeb make una let d single breath oooo."

Asabli Simple says she felt people would taut her when she started dating Portable

According to an earlier report by Legit. Asabi Simple revealed in an interview her fear when she fell in love and started befriending Portable.

She added that Portable had been supportive and promised her he would do more and make her happy.

Asabi Simple also stated that she had never considered dating someone in the entertainment industry; she promised her love life would not affect her career.

Source: Legit.ng