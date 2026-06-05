Fuji maestro Kwam 1 urged Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho and Gani Adams to unite and fight the growing kidnapping menace threatening Nigeria

The veteran singer warned regional leaders against leaving the security burden to President Bola Tinubu as innocent citizens continue to face serious threats to their lives and property

Kwam 1 asked traditionalists and local warriors like the Agbekoya to deploy their skills and work with state governors to end the terrible pattern of killings in the country

Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde Olasunkanmi Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate or Kwam 1, has urged Yoruba leaders to rise and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in tackling insecurity, as the growing wave of kidnappings and killings in Oyo State and across Nigeria continues to draw strong reactions.

In a video shared on his Instagram account on Friday, June 5, 2026, Kwam 1 emphasised that the burden of protecting lives and property should not be left to the president alone.

Fuji singer Kwam 1 asks Yoruba warriors and traditionalists to unite and stop the frequent kidnappings happening across the country. Photo: kingwasiuayindemarshal/sunday_igboho1/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Singing in the Yoruba language, the 69-year-old musician appealed to Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, and Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland.

The Fuji icon explained that both men, along with other influential figures, must mobilise their strength and resources to confront the worsening situation.

“Sunday Igboho, Gani Adams, the two of you must not leave the President to handle this matter alone. It concerns all Nigerians and the Yoruba people. The Yoruba are the ones ruling the country presently, and for things not to fall apart on our watch, Gani Adams and Igboho must rise, call all the warriors, the Agbekoya, and their troops to defeat this kidnapping and killing.”

Kwam 1 went further to call on powerful individuals across Yoruba land, from Ijebu to Ijesha, Ekiti, Ife, Egba and Lagos, to stand firm against what he described as a disrespect to the Yoruba people.

The Fuji maestro insisted that the killings and abductions must not be allowed to continue unchecked.

“All the powerful people in Ijebu, Ijesha, Ekiti, Ife, Egba, and Lagos stand up against this. This is a disrespect to the Yorubas… Do not leave President Tinubu alone to handle this; it concerns all of us. Kidnapping and killing are becoming a terrible pattern in Nigeria, and this will not be tolerated here. Igboho, call Gani Adams, and all of you must move fast on this issue.”

Kwam 1 demands proactive steps from influential Yoruba leaders to protect innocent Nigerians from the rising kidnapping menace. Photo: kingwasiuayindemarshal/sunday_igboho1/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The veteran singer also urged Sunday Igboho to respond to the growing calls from citizens in the South-West to declare war on insecurity, stressing that traditionalists and warriors should deploy their skills, powers and resources, and work with the governors to rid the country of kidnappers and killers.

“All the Yoruba people are asking you to wage war against terrorists, and everybody will follow you. Sunday Igboho, on this issue of kidnapping and killing, let this growing problem become a thing of the past in this region. All warriors, wherever you are, do not sleep. Governors, mobilise all the warriors, the police, and soldiers to address this matter.”

Kwam 1 concluded by emphasising that the killings and kidnappings must end during Tinubu’s tenure, urging unity among Yoruba leaders and citizens to confront the menace.

“We want the killing and kidnapping to stop in Nigeria during the tenure of Asiwaju, my boss. We must speak with one united voice on this matter. Let those who know the use of herbs apply them, those skilled with arms act accordingly, and those gifted in the use of charms deploy them; evil must stop in this country.”

Watch Kwam 1's video below:

Kwam 1 unveils new resort

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fuji music icon Kwam 1 unveiled his newly completed multimillion-naira resort in Ijebu, Oyo State.

A video posted online showed the Fuji legend personally leading guests on a grand tour of the bustling premises while pointing out standout features.

Source: Legit.ng