Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux have remained in Nigeria days after their lavish wedding in the country

The newly weeded couple recently shared a video of themselves at a spa as they had some fun moments

Fans and followers could not help but gush about Priscilla Ojo and Juma, terming them the new Veekee James and Femi Atere

Actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla and her husband, singer Juma Jux, have continued to enjoy their stay in Nigeria days after their wedding.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Juma Jux and Priscilla repeatedly made headlines over videos from their lavish and star-studded traditional and white wedding in Lagos.

With the Nigerian wedding now over, the couple has returned to social life. Priscilla recently gave Jux a Nigerian spa treatment.

The video captured the couple repeatedly kissing as they publicly displayed their love for each other.

"POV: took my superstar husband for a spa treatment and he loved it," Priscilla wrote.

The video of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux at a Nigerian spa below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Prisiclla and Juma's first video after their Nigerian wedding surfaced online, and many were glad to see them jolly and merry with friends and family.

In the video, Juma was spotted sitting while Priscilla stood beside him with her arms wrapped around his shoulder. They all chorused his song, “God Design.”

Reactions as Priscilla and Juma visit a spa

Some netizens compared Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux to Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, who are famous for their online displays of love.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

tobeszn said:

"Even if you post hand! i will like and i will comment! AHHH! love is sweet."

hairmarjesty_ commented:

"I think veekee james and hubby were peppering us,this ones Dey use Aboki suya …loveeet."

rabiatu.addo reacted:

"Intentional woman and intentional man period."

mide_wears67 reacted:

"Abeg man no fit massage JUMA 🥹 WE NO GO GREEE OOOOOOOOO ….AYO YI DALE."

therealhajjkhan_ reacted:

"May God protect your marriage @juma_jux."

pris_juma_affairsjp25 said:

"Priscy and her husband wan use kiss finish us for this obasanjo app."

t_success_specials commented:

"Even me wey dey run from one blog to the other needs a spa section not to talk of the you guys, it's needed."

bdmcreation said:

"Yes Super star Juma Jux and his beautiful wife Hadiza Mkambala. Forever and is the deal."

ojulewastudio reacted:

"This so beautiful.keep securing the bag. As many as are believing God for their own soulmate this year God will connect you to yours."

tee_why_pelumi said:

"I wanted to say God when, but then I remember my lovely husband is at hom…. Love is a beautiful thing."

goldy._shopping_world reacted:

"Remain who go help us catch Queen mother @iyaboojofespris make she collect better massage and rest as well."

Juma Jux seen sorting dollars

Legit.ng previously reported that Juma Jux, during his Nigerian wedding, was seen meticulously arranging his money in his hotel room early ahead of the event.

The Tanzanian singer's focus drew admiration from fans, who showered prayers on the couple as the video made rounds online.

"Omoo congratulations gurlll ur home is bless we the online in-law are here waiting to scream go girl go girl," a netizen said.

