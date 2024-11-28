Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetala Agu and his wife featured in a video that has been trending on social media

The actor was seen washing his wife's hair and helping her dry it out in a sweet clip that many are now talking about

This video has now drawn so much attention online, as netizens have not stopped gushing out the couple's sweet love

Nigerian actor Chiwetala Agu keeps raising the bar high regarding romance and emotional relationship availability.

Agu and his wife Nkechi have entertained their fans with cute and sometimes dramatic videos. They now fully enjoy content creation together.

Chiwetala Agu washes wife's hair

In a recent video, the actor many used to fear in the movies was seen lovingly tending to his wife. The viral clip showed him helping his wife wash and dry her hair.

Nkechi looked satisfied with his service as she smiled throughout the video. The 68-year-old actor also gave his wife a supple kiss at the end, raising even more conversations about their love online.

The clip inspired many Nigerians, who expressed their desire for true love in the comments.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions to Chiwetala Agu's video

Read some comments below:

@peacesabeladama:

"Life is not nollywood sha, papa that we all feared in movies is this lovely to his wife and married just one woman.... true love do exist for real 🥰❤️."

@instaplayboi:

"Awwww see kiss at the end 😂😂 una kiss dey always sound like Screen Munch, I love it 🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤."

@prizzygat:

"Life nor hard, na human beings dey make am hard. Why can't we just love each other❤️."

@bigbaby__jane:

"If my husband no love me reach like this I no do😂😍."

@daddy_best_001:

"This is beautiful 🙌, may your days on earth remain more beautiful living legend."

@evidence_of_gods_grace10:

"See love- see happiness. Why will mama not hold him tight even at this old age."

@cecil4christ:

"Mumu man @yuledochie, this could be you, but the devil used u to destroy our home."

Chiwetalu Agu sternly warns youths

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Chiwetalu Agu has made a video to warn Nigerian youths about the way they break their lovers' hearts.

In the recording, he used the story of a lady who took her lover's life after she was served breakfast.

Agu warned that not every person hurt will forgive and move on; he also prayed for Nigerian youths in the clip.

