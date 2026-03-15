Victor Osimhen became the first player in Galatasaray history to record a goal contribution in nine consecutive matches

The Nigerian striker scored his 12th league goal in 19 appearances this season

Galatasaray’s 3-0 derby win reinforced their dominance over city rivals Istanbul Basaksehir

Victor Osimhen delivered another decisive moment for Galatasaray on Saturday night, scoring in their 3-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir and writing his name into the history books of the Turkish Super Lig.

The Nigerian striker’s second-half goal not only helped the Istanbul giants secure a comfortable derby win, it also pushed him into the record books.

Victor Osimhen became the first player since records began to be involved in a goal (either scoring or assisting) in nine consecutive Super Lig matches. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Opta, Osimhen has now been involved in a goal in nine straight league matches, the longest such run since records began in the competition.

It was another reminder of the striker’s growing influence at Galatasaray, where he has quickly become the focal point of the attack.

Osimhen’s goal sparks second-half breakthrough

Galatasaray welcomed Basaksehir to Rams Park, knowing a win would strengthen their grip on the title race, but the opening half proved frustrating.

Despite controlling possession and registering ten attempts on goal, the hosts struggled to test the Basaksehir goalkeeper.

Victor Osimhen's strike was his 12th goal of the Super Lig campaign in 19 appearances. Photo by Seskim Photo

Source: Getty Images

The visitors remained compact and disciplined, forcing Galatasaray to search for answers.

The turning point arrived ten minutes into the second half. Basaksehir were reduced to ten men after a defender received a second yellow card. The numerical advantage immediately shifted the momentum.

Just two minutes later, Galatasaray took the lead through Wilfried Singo, who finished smartly to break the deadlock.

Osimhen then stepped forward to deliver the moment that changed the tone of the night. In the 66th minute, he met a precise cross from Yunus Akgun, controlled it smoothly, and fired a powerful strike into the net to double the lead. The finish left the goalkeeper with no chance.

With that goal, the Nigerian striker crossed into uncharted territory in the Super Lig record books.

A historic nine-match scoring involvement run

Osimhen’s strike did more than extend Galatasaray’s advantage. It confirmed his place in league history.

Data from Transfermarkt shows that the Super Eagles forward has now either scored or assisted in nine consecutive Super Lig matches. No player had achieved that run since official record-keeping began.

The consistency of the streak stands out. It reflects a player who has become central to Galatasaray’s attacking set-up. Whether through goals or assists, Osimhen continues to shape the outcome of games.

Osimhen’s tally now stands at 12 league goals from 19 appearances this season, numbers that underline his value to the Istanbul club.

Galatasaray look ahead to Liverpool clash

With the result secure, coach Okan Buruk opted to protect his key players. Osimhen and several starters were substituted as attention shifted to the club’s upcoming European test.

Galatasaray added a third goal late in the match when promising youngster Renato Nhaga found the net in the 84th minute, completing a dominant performance.

The victory strengthens Galatasaray’s position domestically and builds confidence ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Liverpool at Anfield.

Galatasaray coach reacts after Osimhen scores again

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray assistant coach Irfan Saraloglu has shared his thoughts after his team defeated Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 in the Istanbul derby on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Saraloglu claimed the win was difficult because of the opponent they faced as Basaksehir had won nine of their past 12 games, but Galatasaray remained focused regardless.

Source: Legit.ng