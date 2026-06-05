Peller and Jarvis took their relationship to an elite status after a beautifully orchestrated beachfront proposal in Accra

Jarvis confessed that the marital advice from her mother forced her to fall deeply for Peller’s unique physical structure

Raining heavy spiritual blessings on her younger lover for gifting her a multi-million Naira automobile, the creator boldly unmasked her next targets

TikTok sensation Jarvis, popularly known as Jadrolita, has opened up about the qualities that made her say “yes” to her fiancé, Peller, following their recent engagement in Ghana.

The couple recently became the centre of online attention after Peller staged a romantic proposal at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The viral video quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating the young couple’s love story.

Jarvis says that her attraction to Peller went beyond romance, as she listed some of the physical features. Photos: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a recent interview, Jarvis revealed that her attraction to Peller went beyond romance, as she listed some of the physical features that initially caught her attention when their relationship began in 2023.

According to her, one of the things she noticed was his unique body structure.

“He has this bowleg, while I have straight legs. My mum always told me that if I want to date or marry someone, I should look for the opposite of myself, so I like his bowleg,” she said.

The TikToker also highlighted other features she finds appealing about her fiancé, including his eyes and lips, which she described as beautiful.

“Peller has beautiful eyes as well, and his lips are nice too,” she added.

When asked about the most memorable gesture from her fiancé, Jarvis did not hesitate to mention one special moment that stood out.

She revealed that Peller once surprised her with a car as a birthday gift, describing it as one of the most emotional experiences in their relationship so far.

“Peller has done a lot of sweet things for me. However, he made my birthday very special. I never expected that he would buy me a car for my birthday. He made my day so sweet, and I was very happy,” she said.

Expressing her appreciation, Jarvis also prayed for her fiancé, wishing him greater success and prosperity.

In a light-hearted moment, she added that she hopes their love story continues to grow with even bigger blessings ahead.

“I am grateful to my love. God bless you. God will give you more money. You will buy a Cybertruck next year, buy me a house too, and even a private jet,” she said with a smile.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Jarvis' interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@classicmann_ stated:

"Congrats to them if it's not content; But one key to a successful marriage is mental maturity, and they behave like children. Best wishes though."

@therealoyetolu_ noted:

"Oh wow… opposite of you? Hope there’s compatibility sha. The only top-tier qualities you’ve mentioned so far are his physical attributes. May there be alignment in values, purpose, and vision too. Wishing you both the very best"

Jarvis confesses that the marital advice from her mother forced her to fall deeply for Peller’s unique physical structure. Photo: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng