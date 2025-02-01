Relationship coach Blessing CEO has continued to give netizens something to discuss as she showed off her lover and auto dealer IVD

She began the month of February with a lovey-dovey video of herself and IVD, and it caused netizens to give their hot takes

Blessing CEO gave the reasons she chose to post the romantic video despite the mixed reactions she has gotten in the past

Relationship coach Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, is in the news again after she shared a lovey-dovey video of herself and her lover Ikechuwkwu Ogbonna, aka IVD.

She noted that how could she be in a relationship and the internet would not talk, adding that those talking are insane. According to the relationship therapist, one of her trademarks was being controversial.

In her Instagram video, she held IVD's hand, which had her name tattooed on it and kissed it repeatedly. She smiled at the camera as she engaged in the act.

Recall that IVD lost his wife Bimbo in a fire accident in October 15, 2022. However, Blessing CEO is divorced with two kids.

Reactions as Blessing CEO kisses IVD's hand

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Blessing CEO flaunts IVD and kisses his hand below:

@okoyerosey commented:

"But are you not making him look jobless by posting him on social media like you advised Veekee lol."

@lovematt_tv said:

"Ma’am dey show working."

@ebunoluwagbemiro reacted:

"Na who die lose sha."

@jeromeugo30 said:

"Dem dey do pepper dem."

@rawhairaffairz noted:

"Sis pity us na it’s new month. Haaa, this February go long o. E con be love month. Be giving us small small abeg."

@iam_austine002 said:

"Drama go full this February sha."

@_______cute_rose_xx commented:

"This year go too sweet ajeh."

@rawhairaffairz reacted:

"This is lovely. I’m smiling like mumu right now watching this. This is so sweet."

@wisdomrexx commented:

"These people are contents creators."

@call_me_unusual reacted:

"Ajeh breakfast dey wait you for middle of the year. Hahahaha."

IVD confesses feelings for Blessing CEO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that IVD had gotten netizens talking in the new year with his recent post.

The celebrity businessman shared a picture of his lover Blessing CEO, revealing the nature of their relationship.

He reflected on a challenging period in his life and how the self-proclaimed love expert supported him, capturing the interest of many.

