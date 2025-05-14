Veekee James decided to surprise her husband on his 34th birthday celebration and shared a video of the special moment

In the recording, she laid out several gifts on the bed and expressed her happiness at organising his first bedroom decor.

Fans were impressed after watching the video, sharing their thoughts about the couple and gushing over their relationship

Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, popularly known as Veekee James, made fans green with envy with her lavish celebration of her husband’s birthday.

The businessman recently turned 34, and his designer wife spared no expense to make the day truly memorable for him.

In a video shared by the fashion icon, who got married last year, Veekee blindfolded her husband and led him upstairs to reveal her surprise.

Although Femi tried to remove the blindfold, his wife insisted he waited until they reached the room.

According to Veekee, she gave her husband’s room a complete facelift and brought numerous gifts, all arranged neatly on the bed.

Her thoughtful presents included a book, a bag, perfume, wine, Nike sneakers, clothing, and a handwritten love note.

Veekee James and husband share heartfelt moments

Upon seeing the surprise, Femi became emotional and was moved to tears.

He covered his face to hide his tears, while Veekee laughed lovingly at his reaction.

In the caption, Veekee James wrote it was time for some ‘awww’ moments, expressing how much she loves her husband and wishing him a happy birthday.

Throughout the video, the couple shared kisses and affectionate moments that delighted their fans.

Recall that Veekee James and her husband often share such loved-up moments with their followers.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Veekee James' video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the fashion designer. Here are comments below:

@ladypurity_ commented:

"Make I kuku go buy land for Jupiter, veekee has promised to buy heaven and earth for Mr Atere."

@kiky_festus wrote:

"Awww the best reaction. Mr Atere dey use all hin strength fight tears."

@livewithlynda shared:

"Awww Happy Birthday MrAtere. See finished people in love ."

@realjadrolita said:

"Awwn, God am I a toothpick."

@iamnasboi shared:

"Femo no try am o! I dey see something like cry. Hold yourself my man. I dey drive o! I say make I park watch my favorite couple. I dey road dey smile like mumu."

@toyin_abraham said:

"See ehh, see ehh let me go n kiss kola. Hbd Mr femi ."

Vekee James, husband customise wedding rings

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James and her husband were excited to share there a vlog of how they went to customise their wedding rings before they marked their first wedding anniversary.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary with a lavish party and got singer Teni to play for them. Video so the celebration surfaced online and many of their fans were impressed by it.

Fans reacted after watching the video and how the couple displayed love in the store where they went to pick their rings.

