Singer Niniola broke down while paying tribute to her late husband during his Service of Songs

The singer revealed the promise her husband made when they first met and how he fulfilled it

Her emotional speech offered fans a rare glimpse into a marriage she kept largely away from the public eye

Nigerian singer Niniola paid tribute to her late husband, Michael, during his Service of Songs.

The music star struggled to hold back tears as she spoke about the man she described as her backbone, biggest supporter, and life partner.

Speaking before family members, friends, and loved ones gathered to celebrate his life, Niniola painted a picture of a marriage built on friendship, support, and unwavering love.

Niniola describes her late husband as the engine that powered her life. Photos: Niniola.

Source: Instagram

According to her, Michael was much more than a husband.

"He did everything for me. He was breathing for me. He loved me so much. I learnt so much from him," she said.

She recalled how he made a life-changing promise when they first met.

One of the most touching moments of her tribute came when she revealed the words Michael told her years ago.

According to Niniola, he looked at her and confidently declared that he would make her a superstar.

At the time, she may not have fully understood what the future held.

Years later, however, she believes he fulfilled every word.

"When he met me, he said, 'I will make you a superstar,'" she recounted.

Niniola described her late husband as the engine that powered her life.

The singer revealed that he was the first person she saw every morning and the last person she saw every night.

"Michael was my engine. He was the first person I saw in the morning and the last person at night," she said.

The singer shocked many fans when she recently announced Michael's passing.

Sharing old photos and memories online, Niniola disclosed that God had called him home after 13 years together.

Although she did not reveal the cause of his death, she openly expressed the pain of losing someone who had become such an important part of her existence.

Industry colleagues also shared their condolences.

Media personality N6 described the couple's relationship as one of the most private and respected unions in the entertainment industry.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Niniola's tribute to her husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Lolaoflagos1 stated:

"I can hear the exhaustion from her voiceshe must’ve cried her eyes out. I pray God be with her"

@omalichanwa1234 noted:

"This is so so so heartbreaking! What is really the essence of life may God comfort her"

@fiinnovate wrote:

"Niniola just reminded the world that behind every great woman is often a great man who carries her. Michael didn’t just love her, he built her, breathed life into her career, and became her entire engine. In this era where women are taught to downplay their husbands and shout independent she boldly honoured the man who made her a superstar."

Niniola says her late husband made a life-changing promise to her. Photo: Niniola.

Source: Instagram

Niniola flaunts her Grammy certificate

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificates online and then revealed how she got them.

The singer is a two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and performer. Niniola received one of her nominations for composing the soundtrack to Beyoncé's album, The Lion King.

Before showing off her certificate, Seun Kuti claimed that his brother, Burna Boy, and King Sunny Ade were the people who had been nominated for the award before.

Source: Legit.ng