Charles Okocha has continued to share pictures from his lavish wedding and flaunt his beautiful wife Mimi

The actor made a commitment to her in his latest post which had his fans sharing their thoughts on it

Some fans noted that Charles is a jovial human who would make his wife laugh during their marriage

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has shared how much he loves his wife Mimi Okocha and promised to love her till the wheels fall off.

Charles Okocha promises to love his wife till the wheels fall off. Image credit: @charles_okocha

The film star also posted stunning pictures from their wedding which got nice comments from his fans.

Some netizens said that they thought Okocha's wedding was a joke and it took them a while to know that he was serious.

Some netizens admitted that the role interpreter was an interesting person who would make his wife smile all through in their union.

See Charles Okocha's post below:

Reactions to Charles Okocha's pledge to wife

Check out some of the reactions as Charles Okocha makes commitment to his wife Mimi Okocha below:

@mummy__gucci:

"Who else thought it was a joke? Happy marriage life."

@queeneth_ohiri:

"@mummy__gucci I thought it was a movie scene."

@ifeomaladygold:

"@mummy__gucci so shall my God surprise my enemies o."

staroraz:

"@mummy__gucci I'm still thinking it's a joke self. but he is peaceful, so it's real."

@mimilake7474

"SHE GOT MARRIED TO A LOVELY PHENOMENAL NOISE MAKER."

@timofera_:

"If the wheel falls off you get down and fix it and keep riding till the end of the journey of life."

@sugardestiny_official:

"At first, I nor believe Mr. phenomenal."

@mma_claire:

"Our Wifey teeth never go inside since this marriage start."

@creambarbii:

"She's gonna laugh forever, amen. My people."

Charles Okocha unveils his wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Charles was getting set to tie the knot with his partner to the joy of fans

The movie star announced the news of his wedding to fans online with lovely photos which got several reactions online.

Several fans gushed over Charles Okocha’s pretty wife as they celebrated the couple’s union.

