Actress Ivie Okujaiye excitedly shared the good news about her wedding anniversary with her fans on social media

In her post, she shared before-and-after pictures of herself and her spouse, accompanied by a heartfelt note

Fans responded warmly, congratulating the couple and offering prayers and best wishes for their continued happiness

Nollywood actress Ivie Okujaye Ogboh is celebrating her wedding anniversary and shared the joyous news with her fans online.

In her post, she revealed that it was their 10th wedding anniversary, although they have been friends for 21 years.

Ivie Okujaye sends sweet words to her husband on their wedding anniversary.

Source: Instagram

She also shared pictures taken before they got married, as well as recent ones showcasing their current look as a couple.

In the old picture, both appeared lean, but were clearly happy in each other's company.

Ivie Okujaye writes sweet message to husband

Penning a heartfelt message to her husband, the moviemaker, who proudly spoke about her skin colour a few months ago, remarked that her partner was with her when she sat for her Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The mother of two also shared that her husband was by her side during her first audition and when she received her first award.

Ivie Okujaye shares pictures on her wedding anniversary.

Source: Instagram

In her message, Ivie expressed that her husband has remained her solid support, both in the highs and lows, as a woman and a moviemaker.

She added that, despite not knowing where their journey would lead, she was grateful for the way it turned out.

The actress, who had a baby a few years ago, noted that her husband keeps her grounded. She called him an amazing boyfriend, a fantastic husband, and the best father ever.

Ivie Okujaye concluded by asking her husband to grow old with her, expressing her deep love and appreciation for him.

See the post here:

What fans said about Okujaye's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are comments about it below:

@oji_ma_ojo_ wrote:

"This is realy beautiful. Happy wedding anniversary. I love your post, it is inspiring."

@clariontish shared:

"Super inspiring. Congratulations to you both, many more divine years of togetherness."

@abasieneobong reacted:

"Awww I’m so happy for you guys fam!! It’s amazing how time flies. I wish you may more wonderful years ahead."

@damilolaogunsi commented:

"Happy Anniversary to you amazing duo. To forever years of marital bliss. Those pictures are quite epic."

@faith_jabai said:

"Who was expecting heels? No one! Love you darling. Happy anniversary, I love your simple nature, you rock girl."

Ivie Okujaye speaks about her style

Earlier Legit.ng reported that Ivie has made her name for herself as a superb character interpreter.

The movie star shot into the limelight after featuring in the Amstel Malta Box Office in 2009.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Okujaye talks about her sense of style and an interesting fact about a character she played. Fan were excited about the post, they teased her because of her love for sneakers, which she also wore on her wedding day.

