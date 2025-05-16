Veekee James’ romantic balloon surprise for husband Femi Atere triggered mixed reactions, some called it sweet, others too feminine

X influencer Wizarab’s claim that men prefer different treatment from women stirred controversy about gender roles

Social media users debated whether love gestures should reflect the giver’s feelings or the receiver’s preferences

X influencer Wizarab has stirred controversy after reacting to a viral video of fashion designer Veekee James’ birthday surprise for her husband, Femi Atere.

Femi Atere celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, May 14, 2025.

To mark the occasion, Veekee, who recently called out a Senegalese designer, organised a heartfelt surprise party.

In a video shared by Veekee, Femi was blindfolded and led into a room filled with balloons. His emotional reaction to the surprise quickly captured the hearts of many online.

However, Wizarab expressed a different opinion. On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“It is not cute. I don't know one man who likes this. Some things are just feminine. Treat a man like a man. She is treating him the way she wants to be treated, not how a man should be treated.”

His comment sparked a heated debate on social media, with some agreeing with Wizarab’s view, while others defended Veekee’s romantic gesture as a beautiful expression of love.

Social media users weigh in

The comment sparked mixed reactions online, with netizens weighing in on the debate about love languages and gender roles in relationships.

@Manapasta shared a detailed take:

“You’re absolutely right to point out that there is a difference between how women want to be treated and how men need to be treated in a relationship. Masculine and feminine energies are different, and when that balance is off, especially when a woman steps into a dominant, controlling role, it often leaves the man feeling disrespected or unseen… Men thrive on feeling needed, respected, and trusted to lead in their own way. When a woman treats a man the way she wants to be treated, emotionally, communicatively, or even practically, it can come off as smothering or even emasculating, even if it’s well-intentioned… At the end of the day, a man doesn’t want to feel like a project, a pet, or a subordinate, he wants to feel like the man of the relationship. That means being respected for his strengths, allowed space to lead, and valued for his masculine presence… Veekee James has repeatedly ignored this last part in most of the videos have seen them together, it’s no longer about “if” but rather about when he starts to feel the disgust, either way, we will be here…!!!”

@01_spatherapist commented:

“She should stop bringing her family out like posting her marriage online always.”

@dera_theking offered a different view:

“I disagree, he just married a woman that loves him. Most times it’s the other way round. Men marrying women they love, who don’t love them back as much.”

@_Roofman2131gh defended Veekee:

“She obviously knows him better than we do and besides those balloon colors ain’t feminine colors. If they were pink then you’d have a point. The things she bought him are typical of what a man wants.”

He also joked:

“On my birthday, I just play playstation with my guys and maybe have little drinks and food. The game dey pass everything.”

@itrackNG gave a blunt take:

“This is another problem low value men who marry and are fed by richer women face. She becomes masculine and even if the man isn’t comfortable, he can’t speak because she’s the bread winner. A man is far better marrying an illiterate than a masculine woman who is also the bread winner.”

Veekee James advises women

Legit.ng style, meanwhile, earlier reported that Veekee James shared some marriage nuggets with her fans and followers online.

Sharing a video from her sister in-law’s bridal shower, the fashionista mentioned that women should never deny their husbands sex in marriage, no matter how tired they may be.

He encouraged women to always be readily available for their husbands in the bedroom.

