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Insecurity in Nigeria: Were Suspects Linked to Oyo School Abduction Arrested in Ibadan? Police Speak
Nigeria

Insecurity in Nigeria: Were Suspects Linked to Oyo School Abduction Arrested in Ibadan? Police Speak

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

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Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed viral reports claiming that six suspects linked to the deadly Oyo school abduction were arrested in Ibadan, describing the story as false and misleading.

Two prominent media organisations shared the purported update on their platforms on Friday night, June 5, alleging that some suspects were apprehended in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Oyo State Police Command dismisses viral reports claiming six suspects linked to a school abduction were arrested in Ibadan, stating the information is false and did not originate from the police.
Police dismiss the viral reports claiming the arrest of suspects linked to the school abduction in Ibadan, describing the story as "false from the pit of hell". Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: Facebook

The claim was amplified in the X post below:

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But in an exclusive message to this reporter, Ayanlade Olayinka, the spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, said the report did not originate from the police and should be disregarded by the public.

The police spokesperson told Legit.ng while reacting to the viral claims:

Read also

Is it true that abducted Oyo schoolchild died in captivity? Police speak out

“It’s not true; it is false from the pit of hell."

The command maintained that no such official statement had been issued regarding the alleged arrests or the details circulating online about the abduction case.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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CBN - Central Bank Of NigeriaIbadanOyo StateNigeria Police
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