Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed viral reports claiming that six suspects linked to the deadly Oyo school abduction were arrested in Ibadan, describing the story as false and misleading.

Two prominent media organisations shared the purported update on their platforms on Friday night, June 5, alleging that some suspects were apprehended in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Police dismiss the viral reports claiming the arrest of suspects linked to the school abduction in Ibadan, describing the story as "false from the pit of hell". Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The claim was amplified in the X post below:

But in an exclusive message to this reporter, Ayanlade Olayinka, the spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, said the report did not originate from the police and should be disregarded by the public.

The police spokesperson told Legit.ng while reacting to the viral claims:

“It’s not true; it is false from the pit of hell."

The command maintained that no such official statement had been issued regarding the alleged arrests or the details circulating online about the abduction case.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng