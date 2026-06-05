David Umahi awarded a university scholarship to Obasi Victor Nnanna after the Ebonyi student scored 356 in the 2026 UTME

Nnanna emerged as Ebonyi State's highest-scoring candidate, recording 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics and 91 in Chemistry

School authorities credited the achievement to years of academic excellence, discipline and consistent leadership performance

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has awarded a university scholarship to Obasi Victor Nnanna, an Ebonyi indigene who emerged as one of the country's highest performers in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The scholarship followed Nnanna's impressive score of 356 in the examination, a performance that reportedly placed him at the top in Ebonyi State and among the leading candidates nationwide, The Guardian reported.

Obasi Victor Nnanna earned a university scholarship after recording an outstanding score in UTME. Photo DaveUmahi

Source: Twitter

How did Ebonyi student excel?

Nnanna, a graduate of King David Gifted Academy in Abakaliki, scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, 91 in Chemistry and 69 in English Language.

Umahi approved the scholarship after receiving details of the student's academic achievement from the management of the school.

The beneficiary belongs to the pioneer graduating set of King David Gifted Academy, an institution established by Umahi in 2016 during his tenure as governor of Ebonyi State.

Education stakeholders have welcomed the scholarship award, describing it as recognition for dedication, discipline and outstanding academic performance.

What made Nnanna stand out?

The Principal of the school, Rev. Sis. Dr. Onyeukwu Veronica E., said Nnanna consistently demonstrated academic excellence throughout his years at the institution.

According to her, he maintained the top position in his class from Junior Secondary School One through Senior Secondary School Three and recorded cumulative averages of at least 95 per cent every term.

“Obasi Victor Nnanna is an exceptionally brilliant student whose commitment to excellence has remained consistent over the years. His achievement in the 2026 UTME is a testament to his hard work, discipline and passion for learning,” she said.

Beyond academics, Nnanna also held leadership positions within and outside the school. He served as Senior Prefect and currently occupies the position of Speaker of the Ebonyi State Children's Parliament.

School authorities said his accomplishments have become a source of motivation for students across the institution and beyond, with many viewing his success as proof that commitment and hard work can produce exceptional results.

JAMB top scorer shares secrets behind success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 16-year-old candidate from Ogun state, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, has emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination after recording an aggregate score of 372.

Her result was announced during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in Abuja

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin emerged as Nigeria’s highest scorer in the 2026 UTME.. Photo: @Owoeye Daniella

Source: Facebook

The breakdown of her result showed that she scored 98 in English Language, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics and 82 in Biology.

Reacting to the achievement through several posts shared on social media, the candidate said disciplined preparation and smart study methods contributed to her success.

She has given a detailed explanation of how she worked out her excellence result.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng