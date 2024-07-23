Chiwetalu Agu's video made for his wife on her birthday has surfaced online and fans have reacted massively to it

In the clip, the veteran actor thanked her for marrying him and not letting him give up on life as she marked her birthday

He also shared the good things his wife had done for him over the years as they both shared kisses and hug

Nollywood veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu, stirred reactions after his loved -up video with wife surfaced online.

The movie act, who survived evil attacks last year, appreciated his woman for sticking to him over the years. He noted that she was the one who didn't allow him to give up on life.

Chiwetalu Agu shows love to wife on birthday. Photo credit @chiefchiwetaluagu

Source: Instagram

The old couple shared kisses more than three times before he video ended.

Chiwetalu Agu appreciates wife

In the recording, Agu appreciated his wife for getting married to him as recounted all the good things she has done for him over the years.

The movie star promised that the love he has for her will remain evergreen as he sang a happy birthday song for her.

Recall that Agu had publicly displayed love to his wife in the past. One of their videos went viral where he was helping her arrange her hair.

In his words:

“I want to thank you for being an amazing person to me. I want to thank you for letting me be your husband. Thank you for not letting me give up on life. I may not have silver to give, but the love I have for you will remain evergreen.”

See the video here :

How fans reacted to the video of Chiwetalu Agu and wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of the actor and his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@kuttyvindo:

"Ekwensu eh romansy maami water."

@doubeeey.baby:

"Even old people no allow us single people see road well."

@realjulie_jay:

"This is the stage u start appreciating companionship even more, e no easy to do life alone. God continue to bless them."

@homegadgets_koko:

"Who noticed she was even reading Bible.so sweet."

@kelvindreams:

"Old age is really telling on him little by little, he made our childhood more happier....his slogans are evergreen, may God bless him and give him longer live in good health."

@klairy_cee:

"Why am I blushing on her behalf."

@queen__tobby:

"Both old and young lovers no allow us get peace."

@ifeco153:

"Even old people dey pressure us this year we don too suffer."

@cm.glam:

"Even old couple?? Single people don really see shege this year!"

@okechukwu.gentle:

"God even at night. The old one's has joined the trend. I love it ."

