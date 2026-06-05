A video from Niniola's late husband Michael Chiedu Ndika's final burial ceremony has emerged on social media

The video captured Niniola, who was joined by her sister and singer Teni during a procession in church, with her husband's casket leading the way

The heartbreaking video has evoked emotions on social media as many consoled Niniola over her loss

Nigerian singer and songwriter Niniola Apata's husband, Michael Chiedu Ndika's final burial ceremony took place on Friday, June 5, 2026, at a church in Lagos.

The video from the heartbreaking event showed Niniola and her sister, singer Teni, and other mourners in a sober mood as they walked out of the church during a procession with Michael's casket leading the way.

Singer Niniola's husband's funerel ceremony holds in Lagos. Credit: niniolaofficial

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Niniola, during a Service of Songs, paid tribute to her late husband, Michael.

The music star struggled to fight back tears as she spoke about the man she described as her backbone, biggest supporter, and life partner.

Speaking before family members, friends, and loved ones gathered to celebrate his life, Niniola painted a picture of a marriage built on friendship, support, and unwavering love.

"He did everything for me. He was breathing for me. He loved me so much. I learnt so much from him," she said.

Recall that in May 2026, Niniola announced the death of her husband in a series of emotional posts on her Instagram story.

Her husband, Michael Ndika, was the Chief Executive Officer of NaijaReview, a multimedia platform focused on afro-house and contemporary African music before his death.

Nigerians console Niniola as her husband is laid to rest. Credit: niniolaofficial

Source: Instagram

The circumstances of the death of her husband were not immediately disclosed, as she has always kept her private life away from the public and social media.

The video from Niniola's husband's burial ceremony is below:

People console Niniola

Reacting to the video, numerous netizens offered condolences, with many noting the visible grief during the church procession.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

legallysultry wrote:

"She has lost so much weight from grieving."

umuojime commented:

"Its never easy, dont pray for any woman to experience this."

ms_adunni reacted:

"The hardest thing in life is saying good bye to someone you love dearly."

tomiluxuryfabrics commented:

"My sincere condolences to you ,May God comfort your hearts, give you strength during this difficult time, and grant the departed eternal rest."

abasselizabeth wrote:

"Please cry less you have a long road to walk. God will wipe away your tears. Amen."

anniebaby7371 commented:

"So sad man. May God comfort Niniola ,his family and friends."

adabeautym said:

"You see death of a loved one, the pain never goes away. Dear God pls give nini the strength and grace to navigate this whole pain and may the soul of the departed find rest with you."

Niniola flaunts her Grammy certificate

Legit.ng previously reported when Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificate and then revealed how she got them.

The singer is a two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and performer. Niniola received one of her nominations for composing the soundtrack to Beyoncé's album, The Lion King.

Before showing off her certificate, Seun Kuti claimed that his brother, Burna Boy, and King Sunny Ade were the people who had been nominated for the award before.

Source: Legit.ng